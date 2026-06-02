No.3 Gin Takes over NYC for Martini Month, Helping You Find Your Signature Serve

The four-time winner of "World's Best Gin" marks Martini Month, World Gin Day, and National Martini Day with legendary guest bartender takeovers and supporting a series of consumer masterclasses.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No. 3 Gin, the award-winning spirit, is celebrating Martini Month (June), World Gin Day (June 13), and National Martini Day (June 19) with a dynamic calendar of consumer events in Manhattan. Highlighting the versatility of the definitive London Dry spirit across the city's most prestigious establishments, the programming honors the craftsmanship behind the iconic serve, inviting seasoned enthusiasts and curious newcomers to immerse themselves in the world of gin.

No. 3 London Dry Gin Martini Fitting Boutique

A focal point of the schedule is the Martini Fitting Boutique at Maison Barnes, with education led by No. 3, taking place from June 17–19. Acknowledging that martini's vast array of specifications can be a barrier to entry, the experience will demystify the cocktail through a ritual of measurement and refinement, empowering those who feel sidelined by its complexity to discover serves tailored to their unique tastes.

"No. 3 Gin was born from a two-year journey of recipe refinement to create the perfect gin," says Alicia Stark, No. 3 Gin Global Brand Ambassador. "We believe that anyone can be a 'martini person' once they discover the pour for their palate. The Martini Fitting Boutique helps every guest find a version of the cocktail they truly love, ensuring the result is not only good, but personal."

Martini Fittings Experience Details:

Dates: June 17 – June 19, 2026

June 17 – June 19, 2026 Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM ET

7:00 – 9:00 PM ET Location: Salon Madeleine at Maison Barnes, 100 E 63rd St, New York, NY

Salon Madeleine at Maison Barnes, 100 E 63rd St, New York, NY Price: $75 per person

$75 per person Booking: Tickets available through Maison Barnes. Please visit https://no3gin.com/pages/events to learn more.

Tickets available through Maison Barnes. Please visit https://no3gin.com/pages/events to learn more. Requirements: Must be 21+ to attend. Pre-booked ticket required.

The Martini Fitting Boutique opens the door to the opulent, Art Deco-inspired Salon Madeleine at Maison Barnes, part of The Dinex Group network founded by Chef Daniel Boulud. Each $75 ticket includes a guided tasting hosted by experts from No. 3 gin, a refreshing spritz cocktail upon arrival, a curated selection of Maison Barnes's most famous small plates, and a martini nightcap served to the bespoke measurements of guests' new signature serves.

To expand on the celebration of June's spirits holidays, No. 3 will be hosting consumer events at other top-tier accounts throughout New York City:

June 11 (5:30 PM – 7:00 PM ET) | Chateau Royale | Reservation recommended: Guests will experience tableside luxury as No. 3 takes over the Chateau Royale martini cart to offer masterclass service from Alessandro Palazzi, the legendary Head Bartender of the world-renowned Dukes Bar in London.

Guests will experience tableside luxury as No. 3 takes over the Chateau Royale martini cart to offer masterclass service from Alessandro Palazzi, the legendary Head Bartender of the world-renowned Dukes Bar in London. June 13 (5:00-9:00 PM ET) | World Gin Day Martini Cart Takeover at The Ned | Reservation recommended: To celebrate World Gin Day, Alessandro Palazzi returns to command the martini cart at The Ned, bringing his world-class bartending to the heart of Manhattan for an unforgettable evening of ice-cold serves.

To celebrate World Gin Day, Alessandro Palazzi returns to command the martini cart at The Ned, bringing his world-class bartending to the heart of Manhattan for an unforgettable evening of ice-cold serves. June 15 (7:00 PM – 9:00 PM ET) | Valerie | No ticket or reservation required: Join No.3 Gin as Alessandro Palazzi and other top NYC-bartenders take over the upstairs bar at Valerie. Featuring music by DJ Schwabby and perfectly crafted cocktails.

Whether through a personalized masterclass or an encounter with bartending royalty, No. 3 Gin's June programming offers an unmatched opportunity to explore the art of the perfect pour in New York's most sophisticated settings.

While New York City serves as Martini Fittings US introduction, No. 3 Gin will lead fittings for bi-coastal consumers with upcoming iterations at accounts in Southern California and Miami. To find out more, you can visit https://no3gin.com/pages/events.

About No. 3 Gin

For over 300 years, Berry Bros. & Rudd has stood for unrivaled quality, and No. 3 Gin is the physical embodiment of that legacy. Crafted with a precise balance of just six botanicals—three bright fruits and three grounding spices—No. 3 is the definitive benchmark of London Dry gin. It is the only gin to be awarded "World's Best Gin" four times and is the foundational spirit for the world's most prestigious bars and restaurants.

SOURCE No. 3 London Dry Gin