NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

News provided by

Noah Holdings Limited

Aug 25, 2026, 16:30 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by a significant increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products, and a 0.9% decrease quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to lower one-time commissions and recurring service fees, largely offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China products.
  • Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB215.8 million (US$31.8 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to lower operating costs and expenses, including lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from our disciplined cost control measures and a decrease in provision for credit losses.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher income from operations and an increase in investment income, partially offset by higher income tax expense.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The Company reports its operational performance across six business segments — three mainland China and three international[2] — plus headquarters. The following updates provide segment-specific operating metrics and developments during the second quarter of 2026.

Group-wide Operating Metrics

  • Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2026 was 469,987, a 1.2% increase from June 30, 2025, and a 0.2% increase from March 31, 2026.
  • Total number of active clients[3] for the second quarter of 2026 was 10,296, a 12.4% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and a 4.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB17.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB17.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB23.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower distribution of mutual fund and private secondary products in mainland China.
  • Total assets under management as of June 30, 2026 were RMB140.9 billion (US$20.8 billion), compared with RMB145.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB140.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to the continuous allocation and exit of mainland China private equity products.

Distribution of Investment Products

  • The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:

Three months ended June 30,


2025

2026


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

9.2


54.1 %


9.1


53.2 %

Private secondary products

6.0


35.3 %


5.8


33.9 %

Private equity products

1.0


5.9 %


1.6


9.4 %

Other products[4]

0.8


4.7 %


0.6


3.5 %

All products

17.0


100.0 %


17.1


100.0 %

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] For classification of the Group's business segments for the purposes of this announcement, "international" refers to business activities conducted in, or relating to, countries and regions outside Mainland China.

[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.

[4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
  • The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows

Type of products in mainland

Three months ended June 30,

China

2025

2026


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

5.7


65.5 %


5.5


65.5 %

Private secondary products

2.8


32.2 %


2.8


33.3 %

Other products

0.2


2.3 %


0.1


1.2 %

All products in mainland China

8.7


100.0 %


8.4


100.0 %



Three months ended June 30,

Type of international products

2025

2026


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

3.5


42.2 %


3.6


41.4 %

Private secondary products

3.2


38.6 %


3.0


34.5 %

Private equity products

1.0


12.0 %


1.6


18.4 %

Other products

0.6


7.2 %


0.5


5.7 %

All international products

8.3


100.0 %


8.7


100.0 %

Assets Under Management

  • Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type

As of
March 31,
2026

Growth

Allocation/
Redemption[5]

As of
June 30,
2026


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

126.0


89.8 %


1.0


0.5


126.5


89.8 %

Public securities[6]

8.4


6.0 %


1.0


0.8


8.6


6.1 %

Real estate

4.0


2.9 %


0.1


0.1


4.0


2.8 %

Multi-strategies

1.8


1.3 %








1.8


1.3 %

All Investments

140.2


100.0 %


2.1


1.4


140.9


100.0 %
  • Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type

As of
March 31,
2026

Growth

Allocation/
Redemption

As of
June 30,
2026


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

92.3


94.6 %





0.5


91.8


94.6 %

Public securities

3.8


3.9 %


0.2


0.2


3.8


3.9 %

Real estate

0.1


0.1 %








0.1


0.1 %

Multi-strategies

1.4


1.4 %








1.4


1.4 %

All Investments

97.6


100.0 %


0.2


0.7


97.1


100.0 %

International

Investment type

As of
March 31,
2026

Growth

Allocation/
Redemption

As of
June 30,
2026


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

33.7


79.1 %


1.0





34.7


79.2 %

Public securities

4.6


10.8 %


0.8


0.6


4.8


11.0 %

Real estate

3.9


9.2 %


0.1


0.1


3.9


8.9 %

Multi-strategies

0.4


0.9 %








0.4


0.9 %

All Investments

42.6


100.0 %


1.9


0.7


43.8


100.0 %

[5] The asset allocation/redemption of international investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate.

[6] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Segment Operating Metrics

Mainland China Business

Our Mainland China operations are organized into three reportable segments: mainland China public securities, mainland China asset management, and mainland China insurance. Each segment operates under a dedicated brand and serves a distinct client need in the mainland China market.

Mainland China public securities

Mainland China public securities, operating under the Noah Upright brand, is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products in mainland China. This segment operates under an "online-first, offline-supported" business model, with the goal of facilitating global asset allocation through RMB-denominated products.

  • Transaction value of mutual fund products distributed in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion), compared with RMB5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Transaction value of RMB-denominated private secondary products distributed in mainland China during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion), unchanged from RMB2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a 48.1% decrease from RMB5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Number of active clients in this segment during the second quarter of 2026 was 7,052, an 18.5% increase from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Number of licensed relationship managers serving this segment was 192 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 207 as of June 30, 2025.

Mainland China asset management

Mainland China asset management, operating under the Gopher Asset Management brand, is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Current focus areas include managing primary market exits on existing vintages and growing cross-border ETF products in the secondary market.

  • AUM of RMB-denominated private equity products as of June 30, 2026 was RMB91.8 billion (US$13.5 billion), compared with RMB96.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB92.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, mainly due to our continuous effort on exiting private equity products.
  • AUM of RMB-denominated public securities products as of June 30, 2026 was RMB3.8 billion (US$0.6 billion), compared with RMB5.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3.8 billion as of March 31, 2026.
  • Net flow during the quarter: new AUM added was RMB0.2 billion (US$29.5 million) and AUM allocated/redeemed was RMB0.7 billion (US$103.2 million) during the second quarter of 2026.

Mainland China insurance

Mainland China insurance, operating under the Glory brand, is the business that distributes insurance products in mainland China, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. The business has been undergoing a strategic shift toward a commission-only broker model and comprehensive family succession planning services. The net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million).

International Business

Our international operations are organized into three reportable segments: international wealth management, international asset management, and international insurance and comprehensive services. The Company operates booking centers in Hong Kong, Singapore and key U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

International wealth management

International wealth management, operating under the ARK Wealth Management brand, is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors outside mainland China. Currently we are dedicated to providing comprehensive services using our booking centers in Hong Kong and Singapore.

  • Number of international registered clients as of June 30, 2026 was 21,059, an 11.0% increase from June 30, 2025 and a 3.4% increase from March 31, 2026.
  • Number of international active clients who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2026 was 3,494, a 4.3% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and an 8.5% increase from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Transaction value of international investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB8.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB8.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
  • International AUA (assets under advisory, including distributed products, but excluding AUA associated with our online securities services) as of June 30, 2026 was RMB66.3 billion (US$9.8 billion), compared with RMB66.1 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB65.2 billion as of June 30, 2025. In addition, AUA associated with our online securities services, which is not included in the International AUA figures presented above, was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) as of June 30, 2026, compared with RMB2.8 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB2.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • Number of international relationship managers working under this segment was 56 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 107 as of June 30, 2025 and 89 as of March 31, 2026.
  • AI technology initiatives: In Singapore, we pioneered the "AI + Wealth Management" department, and have seen a 140.0% growth in AUA from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

International asset management

International asset management, operating under the Olive Asset Management brand, is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products, with a dedicated U.S. product center and partnerships with top-tier global managers across structured products and hedge funds. We are building our offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and key U.S. markets, including New York and Silicon Valley.

  • Actively managed international AUM as of June 30, 2026 was RMB43.8 billion (US$6.5 billion), compared with RMB42.6 billion as of March 31, 2026 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • Number of relationship managers working under this segment was 41 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 45 as of June 30, 2025 and 43 as of March 31, 2026.

International insurance and comprehensive services

International insurance and comprehensive services, operating under the Glory Family Heritage brand, is the business that provides comprehensive international services such as insurance distribution, trust services and other family office-style services. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles, we provide global coverage to clients.

  • Number of active clients in this segment during the second quarter of 2026 was 58, compared with 186 during the second quarter of 2025 and 79 during the first quarter of 2026.
  • Number of clients receiving comprehensive services was 714 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 717 as of June 30, 2025.

Headquarters

Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Singapore and office in Shanghai, as well as administrative costs and expenses that are not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments, including investments in platform-wide technology, AI infrastructure and corporate functions.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented: "Entering 2026, the global macroeconomic landscape has become increasingly complex, marked by rapid policy shifts across jurisdictions and heightened geopolitical tensions. Yet, amidst these uncertainties lie significant opportunities. For Chinese high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the need for professional, globalized, and resilient wealth management has never been more critical.

Our forward-looking global deployment and newly optimized cost structure firmly position Noah to navigate these dynamics, ensuring sustainable and high-quality growth for the long term. In the first half of 2026, our proactive multi-market strategy—anchored by our booking centers in major financial centers and robust infrastructure—has enabled us to serve as a trusted partner for our clients in safeguarding and growing their wealth across market cycles.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing our global capabilities, maintaining disciplined risk management, and leveraging technology to create lasting value for our clients and shareholders."

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB619.9 million (US$91.4 million), a 1.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products and lower recurring service fees, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income from mainland China private secondary products.

 Net revenues[7] under the segmentation are as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q2 2025

Q2 2026

YoY Change

Mainland China public securities

131.8


206.5


56.7 %

Mainland China asset management

177.1


165.4


(6.6 %)

Mainland China insurance

7.2


2.0


(71.7 %)

International wealth management

129.4


88.9


(31.3 %)

International asset management

108.3


106.4


(1.8 %)

International insurance and comprehensive services

59.0


40.7


(31.1 %)

Headquarters

16.7


10.0


(40.0 %)

Total net revenues

629.5


619.9


(1.5 %)
  • Net revenues for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB206.5 million (US$30.4 million), a 56.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of Mainland China private secondary products.
  • Net revenues for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB165.4 million (US$24.4 million), a 6.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from private equity products, partially offset by an increase in performance-based income.
  • Net revenues for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), a 71.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.
  • Net revenues for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB88.9 million (US$13.1 million), a 31.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of International products.
  • Net revenues for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB106.4 million (US$15.7 million), a 1.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net revenues for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB40.7 million (US$6.0 million), a 31.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from insurance products.
  • Net revenues for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB10.0 million (US$1.5 million), a 40.0% decrease from RMB16.7 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

[7] The business segments now referred to as "mainland China public securities," "mainland China asset management," "mainland China insurance," "international wealth management," "international asset management" and "international insurance and comprehensive services" were previously referred to as "domestic public securities," "domestic asset management," "domestic insurance," "overseas wealth management," "overseas asset management" and "overseas insurance and comprehensive services," respectively. These are changes in segment names only and do not involve any material change in the nature or scope of the underlying business activities included in the respective segments. Accordingly, the financial and operating information presented under the renamed segments remains comparable to the corresponding information previously presented under the former segment names.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB404.1 million (US$59.5 million), a 13.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2026 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB260.1 million (US$38.3 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB56.1 million (US$8.3 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB74.8 million (US$11.0 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB22.5 million (US$3.3 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB17.1 million (US$2.5 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB27.9 million (US$4.1 million), a 16.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to a decrease in government subsidies.
  • Operating costs and expenses for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB22.7 million (US$3.3 million), a 3.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Operating costs and expenses for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), a 62.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from mainland China insurance business.
  • Operating costs and expenses for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB92.2 million (US$13.6 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in relationship manager compensation in line with the revenue decline.
  • Operating costs and expenses for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB44.7 million (US$6.6 million), a 25.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits associated with international asset management business expansion.
  • Operating costs and expenses for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB26.6 million (US$3.9 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, mainly due to lower compensation and benefits.
  • Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB184.3 million (US$27.2 million), a 23.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income (loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q2 2025

Q2 2026

YoY Change

Mainland China public securities

107.8


178.6


65.5 %

Mainland China asset management

155.1


142.7


(8.0 %)

Mainland China insurance

(7.6)


(3.6)


(52.8 %)

International wealth management

27.8


(3.3)


N.A.

International asset management

72.6


61.6


(15.2 %)

International insurance and comprehensive services

29.8


14.1


(52.7 %)

Headquarters

(224.5)


(174.3)


(22.4 %)

Total income from operations

161.0


215.8


34.0 %
  • Income from operations for mainland China public securities for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB178.6 million (US$26.3 million), a 65.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for mainland China asset management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB142.7 million (US$21.0 million), an 8.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Loss from operations for mainland China insurance for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), a 52.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting a narrower loss.
  • Loss from operations for international wealth management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared with income from operations of RMB27.8 million in the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for international asset management for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB61.6 million (US$9.1 million), a 15.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Income from operations for international insurance and comprehensive services for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million), a 52.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Loss from operations for headquarters for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB174.3 million (US$25.7 million), a 22.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit losses related to the suspended lending business and lower compensation and benefits expenses resulting from disciplined cost control measures.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 34.8%, compared with 25.6% for the corresponding period in 2025.

Interest Income

Interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB30.4 million (US$4.5 million), a 9.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2025.

Investment Income (Loss) 

Investment income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB41.8 million (US$6.2 million), compared with an investment loss of RMB13.9 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to gains resulting from fair value changes in certain equity securities.

Income Tax Expense 

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB89.9 million (US$13.3 million), a 41.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.

Net Income

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB236.9 million (US$34.9 million), a 32.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.2%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB232.2 million (US$34.2 million), a 30.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was 37.5%, compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.40 (US$0.50) and RMB3.37 (US$0.50), respectively, compared with RMB2.56 and RMB2.54, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2025.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB238.0 million (US$35.1 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was 38.4%, compared with 30.0% for the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB3.46 (US$0.51), compared with RMB2.69 for the corresponding period in 2025.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had RMB4,322.7 million (US$637.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,280.7 million as of March 31, 2026 and RMB3,821.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash outflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB15.0 million (US$2.2 million), compared with a net cash inflow of RMB27.6 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in amounts due from related parties and payments of accrued payroll and welfare expenses.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB108.8 million (US$16.0 million), compared with a net cash outflow of RMB171.7 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to redemptions of held‑to‑maturity investments.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities during the second quarter of 2026 was RMB14.7 million (US$2.2 million), compared with RMB71.5 million in the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in share repurchases.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q2 2026 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Dial-in details:

Conference title:

Noah Holdings Second Quarter and Half Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date/Time:

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time

Dial in:

– Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

– United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

– Mainland China Local Toll:

+86-4001-206115

– International Toll:

1-412-317-6061

Participant Password:

4116275

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until August 31, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8252319.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. 

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. 

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED 

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share. 

In the first half of 2026, Noah distributed RMB40.4 billion (US$6.0 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB140.9 billion (US$20.8 billion) as of June 30, 2026.

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of June 30, 2026, Noah had 469,987 registered clients. The Company reports its operations under six business segments — Mainland China public securities (Noah Upright), Mainland China asset management (Gopher Asset Management), Mainland China insurance (Glory), International wealth management (ARK Wealth Management), International asset management (Olive Asset Management), and International insurance and comprehensive services (Glory Family Heritage) — plus headquarters. As of June 30, 2026, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint. 

For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT 

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



As of


March 31,
2026

June 30,
2026

June 30,
2026


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

Assets










Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents

4,280,733


4,322,663


637,082

Restricted cash

11,247


10,183


1,501

Short-term investments

833,752


711,704


104,892

Accounts receivable, net

334,686


323,537


47,683

Amounts due from related parties

680,951


826,165


121,762

Loans receivable, net

111,690


133,506


19,676

Other current assets

211,822


248,491


36,623

Total current assets

6,464,881


6,576,249


969,219

Long-term investments, net

1,160,937


1,051,622


154,990

Investment in affiliates

1,142,706


1,157,714


170,626

Property and equipment, net

2,325,755


2,299,705


338,935

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

92,047


97,419


14,358

Deferred tax assets

310,049


315,333


46,474

Other non-current assets

115,565


138,862


20,466

Total Assets

11,611,940


11,636,904


1,715,068

Liabilities and Equity










Current liabilities:










Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

404,475


285,789


42,120

Income tax payable

146,668


101,738


14,994

Deferred revenues

58,961


63,086


9,298

Dividend payable




612,000


90,198

Contingent liabilities

504,920


454,531


66,990

Other current liabilities

244,855


306,986


45,244

Total current liabilities

1,359,879


1,824,130


268,844

Deferred tax liabilities

261,653


259,678


38,272

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

52,475


51,022


7,520

Other non-current liabilities

6,936


13,111


1,932

Total Liabilities

1,680,943


2,147,941


316,568

Equity

9,930,997


9,488,963


1,398,500

Total Liabilities and Equity

11,611,940


11,636,904


1,715,068

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended


June 30,

June 30,

June 30,




2025

2026

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000


Revenues:










Revenues from others:














One-time commissions

154,467


86,680


12,775


(43.9 %)

Recurring service fees

162,047


155,902


22,977


(3.8 %)

Performance-based income

13,892


96,578


14,234


595.2 %

Other service fees

48,736


35,716


5,264


(26.7 %)

Total revenues from others

379,142


374,876


55,250


(1.1 %)

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:














One-time commissions

1,431


632


93


(55.8 %)

Recurring service fees

244,753


207,584


30,594


(15.2 %)

Performance-based income

9,301


42,788


6,306


360.0 %

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages

255,485


251,004


36,993


(1.8 %)

Total revenues

634,627


625,880


92,243


(1.4 %)

Less: VAT related surcharges

(5,126)


(5,981)


(881)


16.7 %

Net revenues

629,501


619,899


91,362


(1.5 %)

Operating costs and expenses:














Compensation and benefits














Relationship manager compensation

(123,716)


(99,446)


(14,657)


(19.6 %)

Other compensations

(175,551)


(160,661)


(23,680)


(8.5 %)

Total compensation and benefits

(299,267)


(260,107)


(38,337)


(13.1 %)

Selling expenses

(62,311)


(56,082)


(8,265)


(10.0 %)

General and administrative expenses

(71,196)


(74,849)


(11,031)


5.1 %

Provision for credit losses

(41,228)


(7,669)


(1,130)


(81.4 %)

Other operating expenses

(8,576)


(22,530)


(3,321)


162.7 %

Government subsidies

14,103


17,143


2,527


21.6 %

Total operating costs and expenses

(468,475)


(404,094)


(59,557)


(13.7 %)

Income from operations

161,026


215,805


31,805


34.0 %

Other income:














Interest income

33,505


30,447


4,487


(9.1 %)

Investment (loss) income



(13,938)


41,800


6,161


N.A.

Reversal of contingent litigation expenses




7,682


1,132


N.A.

Other income (expense)

14,391


(23,843)


(3,514)


N.A.

Total other income

33,958


56,086


8,266


65.2 %

Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates

194,984


271,891


40,071


39.4 %

Income tax expense

(63,690)


(89,944)


(13,256)


41.2 %

Income from equity in affiliates

47,243


54,917


8,094


16.2 %

Net income

178,537


236,864


34,909


32.7 %

Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests

(39)


4,681


690


N.A.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

178,576


232,183


34,219


30.0 %
















Income per ADS, basic

2.56


3.40


0.50


32.8 %

Income per ADS, diluted

2.54


3.37


0.50


32.7 %

Margin analysis:














Operating margin

25.6 %


34.8 %


34.8 %



Net margin

28.4 %


38.2 %


38.2 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:














Basic

69,778,574


68,339,431


68,339,431



Diluted

70,174,751


68,802,162


68,802,162



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period

65,830,895


68,329,861


68,329,861




 [1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(unaudited)



Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,

June 30,




2025

2026

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000


Revenues:










Revenues from others:














One-time commissions

309,458


199,745


29,439


(35.5 %)

Recurring service fees

313,643


303,427


44,720


(3.3 %)

Performance-based income

27,878


177,163


26,111


535.5 %

Other service fees

85,599


69,594


10,257


(18.7 %)

Total revenues from others

736,578


749,929


110,527


1.8 %

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages:














One-time commissions

5,181


1,823


269


(64.8 %)

Recurring service fees

489,133


442,178


65,169


(9.6 %)

Performance-based income

23,830


62,862


9,265


163.8 %

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive manages

518,144


506,863


74,703


(2.2 %)

Total revenues

1,254,722


1,256,792


185,230


0.2 %

Less: VAT related surcharges

(10,627)


(11,142)


(1,642)


4.8 %

Net revenues

1,244,095


1,245,650


183,588


0.1 %

Operating costs and expenses:














Compensation and benefits














Relationship manager compensation

(246,284)


(201,908)


(29,758)


(18.0 %)

Other compensations

(356,878)


(324,941)


(47,890)


(8.9 %)

Total compensation and benefits

(603,162)


(526,849)


(77,648)


(12.7 %)

Selling expenses

(113,383)


(92,289)


(13,602)


(18.6 %)

General and administrative expenses

(135,637)


(141,684)


(20,882)


4.5 %

Provision for credit losses

(44,038)


(10,839)


(1,597)


(75.4 %)

Other operating expenses

(24,275)


(39,104)


(5,763)


61.1 %

Government subsidies

23,434


17,358


2,558


(25.9 %)

Total operating costs and expenses

(897,061)


(793,407)


(116,934)


(11.6 %)

Income from operations

347,034


452,243


66,654


30.3 %

Other income:














Interest income

66,306


62,495


9,211


(5.7 %)

Investment (loss) income

(7,668)


39,789


5,864


N.A.

Reversal of contingent litigation expenses

343


4,952


730


1343.7 %

Other income (expense)

10,967


(32,371)


(4,771)


N.A.

Total other income

69,948


74,865


11,034


7.0 %

Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates

416,982


527,108


77,688


26.4 %

Income tax expense

(124,295)


(156,604)


(23,081)


26.0 %

Income (loss) from equity in affiliates

35,669


(10,426)


(1,537)


N.A.

Net income

328,356


360,078


53,070


9.7 %

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

816


3,180


469


289.7 %

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

327,540


356,898


52,601


9.0 %
















Income per ADS, basic

4.69


5.20


0.77


10.9 %

Income per ADS, diluted

4.65


5.15


0.76


10.8 %

Margin analysis:














Operating margin

27.9 %


36.3 %


36.3 %



Net margin

26.4 %


28.9 %


28.9 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:














Basic

69,856,207


68,686,576


68,686,576



Diluted

70,387,492


69,311,742


69,311,742



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period

65,830,895


68,329,861


68,329,861




 [1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended




June 30,

June 30,

June 30,




2025

2026

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000


Net income

178,537


236,864


34,909


32.7 %

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:














Foreign currency translation adjustments

(64,764)


(59,540)


(8,775)


(8.1 %)

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

    investments (after tax)

236


121


18


(48.7 %)

Comprehensive income



114,009


177,445


26,152


55.6 %

Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

    non-controlling interests

(401)


5,048


744


N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

    shareholders

114,410


172,397


25,408


50.7 %

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)



Six months ended




June 30,

June 30,

June 30,




2025

2026

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000


Net income

328,356


360,078


53,070


9.7 %

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:














Foreign currency translation adjustments

(87,598)


(117,904)


(17,377)


34.6 %

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

    investments (after tax)

469


354


52


(24.5 %)

Comprehensive income



241,227


242,528


35,745


0.5 %

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-

    controlling interests

509


3,627


535


612.6 %

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

    shareholders

240,718


238,901


35,210


(0.8 %)

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2026


Mainland China public
securities

Mainland China

asset
management

Mainland China
insurance

International

wealth
management

International asset
management

International insurance
and comprehensive
services

Headquarters

Total


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenues:






























Revenues from others






























One-time commissions

11,777


201


2,032


40,020


8,763


23,887





86,680

Recurring service fees

91,332


29,342





15,000


20,228








155,902

Performance-based income

95,716


861








1








96,578

Other service fees










4,549





16,794


14,373


35,716

Total revenues from others

198,825


30,404


2,032


59,569


28,992


40,681


14,373


374,876

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

    manages






























One-time commissions

632




















632

Recurring service fees

8,049


101,616





29,376


68,543








207,584

Performance-based income

366


33,600








8,822








42,788

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

    manages

9,047


135,216





29,376


77,365








251,004

Total revenues

207,872


165,620


2,032


88,945


106,357


40,681


14,373


625,880

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,426)


(181)


(7)











(4,367)


(5,981)

Net revenues

206,446


165,439


2,025


88,945


106,357


40,681


10,006


619,899

Operating costs and expenses:






























Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation

(26,742)


(5,621)


(520)


(53,007)


(10,933)


(2,622)


(1)


(99,446)

Other compensations

(4,547)


(15,204)


(2,540)


(22,846)


(22,569)


(10,184)


(82,771)


(160,661)

Total compensation and benefits

(31,289)


(20,825)


(3,060)


(75,853)


(33,502)


(12,806)


(82,772)


(260,107)

Selling expenses

(2,627)


(1,575)


(76)


(14,093)


(9,501)


(2,275)


(25,935)


(56,082)

General and administrative expenses

(56)


(2,156)


(2,481)


(1,044)


(1,541)


(951)


(66,620)


(74,849)

Provision for credit losses
















(813)


(6,856)


(7,669)

Other operating expenses

(422)


(2,753)





(1,252)


(205)


(9,782)


(8,116)


(22,530)

Government subsidies

6,500


4,608











21


6,014


17,143

Total operating costs and expenses

(27,894)


(22,701)


(5,617)


(92,242)


(44,749)


(26,606)


(184,285)


(404,094)

Income (loss) from operations

178,552


142,738


(3,592)


(3,297)


61,608


14,075


(174,279)


215,805

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2025


Mainland China

public
securities

Mainland China

asset
management

Mainland China
insurance

International

wealth
management

International asset
management

International insurance
and comprehensive
services

Headquarters

Total


RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenues:






























Revenues from others






























One-time commissions

16,884


125


7,199


70,715


8,662


50,882





154,467

Recurring service fees

85,443


43,427





9,954


23,223








162,047

Performance-based income

13,889











3








13,892

Other service fees










19,088





8,180


21,468


48,736

Total revenues from others

116,216


43,552


7,199


99,757


31,888


59,062


21,468


379,142

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

    manages






























One-time commissions

1,243


188

















1,431

Recurring service fees

13,886


132,139





29,618


69,110








244,753

Performance-based income

722


1,308








7,271








9,301

Total revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

    manages

15,851


133,635





29,618


76,381








255,485

Total revenues

132,067


177,187


7,199


129,375


108,269


59,062


21,468


634,627

Less: VAT related surcharges

(281)


(30)


(35)











(4,780)


(5,126)

Net revenues

131,786


177,157


7,164


129,375


108,269


59,062


16,688


629,501

Operating costs and expenses:






























Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager compensation

(26,417)


(10,746)


(3,914)


(62,873)


(13,763)


(6,003)





(123,716)

Other compensations

(6,671)


(16,209)


(7,722)


(20,830)


(12,476)


(12,540)


(99,103)


(175,551)

Total compensation and benefits

(33,088)


(26,955)


(11,636)


(83,703)


(26,239)


(18,543)


(99,103)


(299,267)

Selling expenses

(2,200)


(1,807)


(782)


(15,888)


(8,698)


(2,713)


(30,223)


(62,311)

General and administrative expenses

(53)


(1,735)


(2,358)


(2,010)


(731)


(1,576)


(62,733)


(71,196)

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

119


77











1,710


(43,134)


(41,228)

Other operating expenses

(632)


8,067











(8,174)


(7,837)


(8,576)

Government subsidies

11,931


327








11


22


1,812


14,103

Total operating costs and expenses

(23,923)


(22,026)


(14,776)


(101,601)


(35,657)


(29,274)


(241,218)


(468,475)

Income (loss) from operations

107,863


155,131


(7,612)


27,774


72,612


29,788


(224,530)


161,026

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography

(unaudited)



Three months ended




June 30,
2025

June 30, 
2026

Change


(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Revenues:










Mainland China

337,921


389,897


15.4 %

Hong Kong

231,608


172,922


(25.3 %)

Others

65,098


63,061


(3.1 %)

Total revenues

634,627


625,880


(1.4 %)

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Business Information by Product Types

(unaudited)



Three months ended




June 30,
2025

June 30,
2026

Change


(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)

Mainland China:










Public securities products [1]

132,068


207,872


57.4 %

Private equity products

176,876


165,620


(6.4 %)

Insurance products

7,199


2,032


(71.8 %)

Others

21,778


14,373


(34.0 %)

Subtotal

337,921


389,897


15.4 %












International:










Investment products [2]

160,393


164,626


2.6 %

Insurance products

101,387


43,461


(57.1 %)

Online business [3]

10,459


10,097


(3.5 %)

Others

24,467


17,799


(27.3 %)

Subtotal

296,706


235,983


(20.5 %)

Total revenues

634,627


625,880


(1.4 %)


[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate

products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Operational Information

(unaudited)





As of




June 30,
2025

June 30,
2026

Change

Number of registered clients

464,631


469,987


1.2 %




Three months ended




June 30,
2025

June 30,
2026

Change


(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
percentages)

Number of active clients

9,160


10,296


12.4 %

Transaction value:










Private equity products

1,000


1,620


62.0 %

Private secondary products

5,975


5,806


(2.8 %)

Mutual fund products

9,264


9,122


(1.5 %)

Other products

736


619


(15.9 %)

Total transaction value

16,975


17,167


1.1 %

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information of International Business

(unaudited)



Three months ended




June 30,
2025

June 30,
2026

Change

Net Revenues from International (RMB, million)

296.7


236.0


(20.5 %)

Number of International Registered Clients

18,967


21,059


11.0 %

Number of International Active Clients

3,650


3,494


(4.3 %)

Transaction Value of International Investment Products (RMB, billion)

8.3


8.7


4.8 %

Number of International Relationship Managers

152


97


(36.2 %)

International Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)

41.4


43.8


5.8 %

International Assets Under Advisory (RMB, billion)

65.2


66.3


1.8 %

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended




June 30,

June 30,




2025

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000


Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

178,576


232,183


30.0 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation

13,008


7,242


(44.3 %)

Less: tax effect of adjustments

2,602


1,404


(46.0 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)

188,982


238,021


25.9 %












Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

28.4 %


37.5 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

30.0 %


38.4 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted

2.54


3.37


32.7 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted

2.69


3.46


28.6 %

 

Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Six months ended




June 30,

June 30,




2025

2026

Change


RMB'000

RMB'000


Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

327,540


356,898


9.0 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation

37,788


18,591


(50.8 %)

Less: tax effect of adjustments

7,558


3,604


(52.3 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP)

357,770


371,885


3.9 %












Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

26.3 %


28.7 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

28.8 %


29.9 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted

4.65


5.15


10.8 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted

5.08


5.37


5.7 %

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

21%

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