Noble Gold Investments Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Americans Protect Their Wealth and Preserve Their Financial Legacy

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Gold Investments proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of empowering Americans to make informed, confident decisions to safeguard their retirement savings, protect their wealth, and preserve their financial legacy through transparent, education-first precious metals investing. In celebration of this milestone, they are offering a free Gold and Silver Investment Guide explaining the advantages of gold and silver IRAs, how to buy gold and silver with a 401K or IRA, and also how to physically own gold, silver, and other precious metals.

Collin Plume, Founder and CEO, Noble Gold Investments

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur and precious metals advocate Collin Plume , Noble Gold Investments has become one of the nation's leading precious metals firms by focusing on transparency, investor education, integrity, and personalized client service - helping clients understand not just what to invest in, but why. Over the past decade, the company has helped over ten thousand families diversify their portfolios with gold, silver, platinum, and palladium while navigating economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures.

Plume, author of the 2024 book Silver is the New Oil , gained national attention for predicting silver's surge and positioning silver as a critical commodity fueling the global transition to renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced technologies. His analysis and market predictions regarding silver demand and long-term value proved remarkably accurate as industrial demand surged worldwide.

"As we celebrate this 10-year milestone, we remain deeply committed to our mission of helping families protect what they've built, preserve what matters most, and pass on a legacy of freedom and prosperity," said Collin Plume, founder and CEO of Noble Gold Investments. "Gold and silver are timeless assets that remain the ultimate hedge against inflation and uncertainty, which may be more important now than ever before."

Noble Gold Investments was founded on the belief that Americans deserve honest guidance and access to tangible assets that can provide stability during volatile economic cycles. The company's mission is to empower Americans to protect their wealth and preserve their legacy through integrity, education, and trusted precious metals investing.

Over the last 10 years, Noble Gold Investments has built a reputation for simplifying the precious metals investment process while prioritizing long-term relationships and customer education. The company has helped investors protect over 3 billion dollars in wealth, offering Gold and Silver IRAs, direct precious metals purchases, and secure storage solutions. Looking ahead, Noble Gold Investments plans to continue expanding its educational resources and client services while remaining focused on the core values that have defined the company since day one: trust, transparency, integrity and top-notch client service.

For more information about Noble Gold Investments, visit Noble Gold Investments .

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SOURCE Noble Gold Investments