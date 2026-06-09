NoBS.tech Wins 2026 Datadog Partner Network Partner of the Year - Rising Star Partner

Recognition highlights NoBS' rapid growth, dedicated Datadog expertise, and continued technical leadership, including Co-Founder Nick Vecellio's appointment as a Datadog Ambassador.

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoBS.tech (NoBS), a Premier Datadog consulting partner focused exclusively on helping organizations implement, optimize, and scale Datadog environments, announced today that it was named the 2026 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner of the Year - Rising Star Partner. Datadog, the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, unveiled the award winners during its ninth annual DASH conference.

The DPN award winners were chosen based on the partners' revenue contribution and growth, product and services expansion, and proven commitment to providing customers with the innovation, services, and support needed to build and scale their businesses.

Recognition highlights NoBS' rapid growth, dedicated Datadog expertise, technical leadership of CoFounder Nick Vecellio Post this

NoBS was selected as the DPN Partner of the Year - Rising Star Partner because of its ability to consistently deliver outstanding business outcomes for joint customers by leveraging Datadog's AI, observability, and security offerings. Over the past year, NoBS achieved Datadog Premier Partner status and completed hundreds of implementations, migrations, and optimization engagements across cloud-native and enterprise environments. The company more than doubled its Datadog revenue and grew its dedicated team to more than 20 members, establishing NoBS as one of the fastest-growing Datadog services partners in North America. Through consistent growth, strategic team building and strong customer engagement, NoBS has set a new benchmark for partnership excellence.

"We started NoBS because we saw too many teams stuck between tooling and outcomes," said Anthony Younes, Co-Founder and Principal at NoBS. "Technology alone does not solve the problem. Execution does. We have built NoBS around experienced engineers delivering practical guidance, and this recognition reflects the customer outcomes, team growth, and Datadog expertise we have worked hard to build."

"NoBS is a DPN Premier Partner, innovator and performance leader," said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "We're proud to recognize NoBS as our DPN Partner of the Year - Rising Star Partner at this year's DASH event and highly value our continued partnership."

In addition to the partner award, NoBS Co-Founder and Principal Engineer Nick Vecellio has been named a Datadog Ambassador in recognition of their technical expertise, community contributions, and real-world implementation experience. Vecellio's recognition reflects NoBS' continued investment in practitioner-led education and hands-on support for teams working to get more value from Datadog.

"The most valuable lessons do not come from perfect environments," said Nick Vecellio, Co-Founder and Principal Engineer at NoBS. "They come from seeing what breaks at scale, where teams struggle, and what actually works in production. Becoming a Datadog Ambassador creates more opportunities to share those lessons and help move the community forward."

For more information, visit NoBS.tech.

About NoBS

NoBS helps teams implement, optimize, and scale Datadog the right way.

Focused exclusively on Datadog, NoBS provides engineering-led services across implementations and migrations, configuration and best practices, ongoing practical support, and custom observability solutions. The company helps customers create clean data, useful alerts, and clear visibility without unnecessary complexity.

Media Contact

Jessica White

[email protected]

SOURCE NoBS.tech