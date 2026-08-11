NOM NOM BREAKS THROUGH FROZEN FRICTION WITH SCOOPABLE MEAL CLUSTERS

Fresh-frozen Vibrant Nutrition has never been easier, with new complete & balanced recipes that scoop from frozen and quick thaw for mealtime in 15 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nom Nom, an innovative fresh-frozen pet food brand within Mars Petcare, today announced its latest fresh-frozen dog food offering, Scoopable Meal Clusters. The offering will debut at SuperZoo and will be available at participating retailers nationwide.

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One of the key friction points in feeding fresh-frozen dog food has been the challenge of taking food out to defrost in advance and storage once it's open. Enter Scoopable Meal Clusters, pourable or scoopable-from-frozen and quick thawing to serve to your favorite pup in just 15 minutes. These clusters are perfect for serving as your pet's main meal and are also ideal as a treat or topper, letting pet parents choose how much to scoop or pour, with the ability to then reseal the bag and store it in the freezer for the next meal.

"We're excited to offer the addition of our new Scoopable Meal Clusters – what we fondly call 'Nombles' – to give a new, and easy, option for pet parents to feed delicious, fresh-frozen, veterinarian developed 'vibrant nutrition'," said Rachel Porges, Chief Innovation & Brand Development Officer at Nom Nom. "With Scoopable Meal Clusters, pet parents can dish out what they (and their dogs) want, when they want it, defrosting it quickly on the counter in just 15 minutes. Nombles can be easily fed as a full bowl or offered as a treat or topper for your pet's favorite foods. We think this is just another way of making mealtime vibrant and magical."

Scoopable Meal Clusters will feature two Nom Nom recipes packed with quality protein and carefully selected carbs and vegetables – a Chicken & Sweet Potato recipe and a Beef & Potato recipe – both meeting AAFCO guidelines for complete and balanced meals for all life stages.

In ecommerce channels, the Scoopable Meal Clusters will be available in a six-pound bag for efficient shipping and serving, and in specialty pet retail, the product will be found in a 3.5 pound an upright bag made for the shelf.

As Scoopable Meal Clusters hit the market, check out nomnomnow.com to find a store near you. Interested in carrying Nombles? Reach out to Nom Nom's sales team at [email protected].

ABOUT NOM NOM

Nom Nom is committed to helping support the health and wellness of pets across the country, through gently cooked, delicious dog food, treats and probiotics, developed by our veterinary nutritionist and team of PhDs. With Vibrant Nutrition, backed by science, and in line with AAFCO nutrition guidelines for all life stages, each meal contains real, visible ingredients that are packed with the tastes, textures and aromas that dogs love, with the vitamins and minerals they need. Founded in 2014, Nom Nom remains at the forefront of the pet wellness industry and has accounted for nearly 40 million meals to pet owners across the country through subscription via delivery services and retail at Chewy, Amazon and select PetSmart locations.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:

Joelle Hutcheon

[email protected]

201-841-5237

SOURCE NomNomNow Inc.