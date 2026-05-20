Nomad Foods to Present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 3, 2026

WOKING, England, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Dominic Brisby, Chief Executive Officer, and Ruben Baldew, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host meetings with investors at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference to be held in Paris from June 2-4, 2026.

Nomad Foods' fireside chat will begin at 3:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time (9:45 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Contact

Jason English

[email protected]

Media Contact

Oliver Thomas, Head of Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited