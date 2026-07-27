Nominations Open for 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado Contest

Due on July 29, 2026 at Noon

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its fifth annual competition sponsored by PNC Bank, one of the nation's most respected and diversified financial institutions. This community-driven contest aims to highlight the vibrant and diverse manufacturing industry across the state.

"This year marks five years of celebrating the incredible products made right here in Colorado and the manufacturers behind them," said . "From groundbreaking technologies to everyday products, manufacturers across our state continue to drive our economy forward. We're excited to open nominations once again and encourage Coloradans to nominate their favorite products made right here in Colorado."

The nomination period closes on July 29, 2026 at noon. An independent panel of judges will review the nominations and select the top 10 finalists in October. The finalists will be honored at the Colorado Chamber's Coolest Thing Awards Banquet on November 12, where the 2026 winner will be announced and presented with the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado trophy.

"For years, FirstBank, now a part of PNC, has partnered with the Colorado Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the innovation and economic impact of the state's manufacturing industry, a commitment PNC is proud to carry forward," said Kristen Bernhardt, market executive —Northwest, PNC. "This contest showcases the companies and products shaping our economy, and as an organization deeply committed to advancing Colorado's manufacturing and business community, we're honored to recognize the vision, ingenuity, and leadership behind them."

To be eligible for the contest, a product must be made in Colorado using a manufacturing process. For example, a restaurant that makes "made-to-order" pizza would not qualify, but a food manufacturer that mass-produces frozen pizza would. Additional information:

The company manufacturing the product does not have to be headquartered in Colorado, but the product must be manufactured in a Colorado-based facility.

There is no cost to participate in the contest and membership with the Colorado Chamber is not required.

Anyone can nominate a product, and companies are encouraged to nominate their own products.

A product only needs to be nominated one time to be considered.

The contest has received hundreds of nominations in prior years, with the top 10 finalists selected from a wide range of industries – from space instruments and agriculture equipment to life-saving medical devices and more. Finalists have represented regions all across the state and come from companies large and small.

The 2025 winner was the , which uses patented vertical farming technology inside upcycled shipping containers to maximize growing space while minimizing water and energy use. Manufactured in Aurora, Colorado, these solar-capable, climate-controlled farms enable year-round cultivation of mushrooms, leafy greens, and herbs almost anywhere in the world. Each unit is designed for easy transport and stacking and is equipped with full-spectrum LED lighting, remote monitoring capabilities and advanced climate control systems.

Colorado is home to more than 5,000 manufacturing firms that contribute over $31 billion to the state's economy, accounting for 5.1% of Colorado's GDP and employing more than 149,000 workers. The Colorado Chamber has been the state's affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturers since 1965 and is proud to count many of Colorado's prominent manufacturers among its members.

Nominations can be submitted at: .

SOURCE Colorado Chamber of Commerce