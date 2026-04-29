Nominations Open for Platts Global Energy Awards 2026

Call for nominations across range of 19 categories celebrating industry excellence,

innovation and impact

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for the commodities, energy expansion and energy transition markets, today announced the call for nominations for the Platts Global Energy Awards program, now in its 28th year. Nominations will close on July 1, 2026, and finalists will be announced on the Awards website on September 1, 2026.

"We are proud to open nominations to recognize excellence in energy through our 2026 Platts Global Energy Awards that spotlight exemplary leadership across companies, initiatives and individual performance that advance energy security, resilience in decarbonization progress, technology, community impact and more," said Lyn Tattum, Vice President, Head of Conferences, Training & Strategic Media, S&P Global Energy. "Steering a course for the energy of the future is no small feat amid ongoing transformation, surging AI-driven energy demand, and an increasingly complex global environment".

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards program recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance across a range of 19 categories. The categories include Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Liquefied Natural Gas, Power, Chemicals, Finance as well as corporate awards such as Infrastructure Project of the Year, Energy Deal of the Year, Energy Company of the Year and also personal awards for Rising Star Individual, Lifetime Achievement, Chief Executive of the Year, and more.

The judging process will rely on the expertise of an impartial panel of international energy experts whose background and experience include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading, and strategic consulting. The judges evaluate the finalists based on the criteria listed for each category, taking into consideration, where appropriate, company profiles and financial performance in the designated timeframe. The winners are then selected by the independent panel of judges and will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on December 3, 2026 in New York City. Neither S&P Global Energy nor its event sponsors submit votes or select winners.

For information on event sponsorships, contact Oliver Sawyer or Ashley Matthews Greenleaf at: [email protected] or telephone 07483922681, and [email protected] or telephone +1 346-651-8174, respectively.

Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

Media Contacts

Americas/EMEA: Kathleen Tanzy +1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan +65-81897569, [email protected]

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

SOURCE S&P Global Energy