Nomo Smart Care Brings AI-Powered Caregiving Technology to BrandsMart USA Stores Across South Florida

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomo Smart Care, a camera-free, privacy-first system that's revolutionizing how families care for and support aging loved ones, today announced its retail expansion into BrandsMart USA stores across South Florida. Beginning June 23, Nomo Smart Care will be available at three locations across Miami and Palm Beach.

More than 53 million Americans provide care for a loved one, often from miles away and while balancing careers, children, and their own responsibilities. Nomo provides a simple, discreet solution that helps families stay informed about a loved one's daily well-being without cameras or constant check-in calls.

By learning normal routines, Nomo helps caregivers answer the questions they worry about most: Has a fall occurred? Did Mom get out of bed this morning? Were medications taken? Are meals being missed? Has activity level suddenly changed? When something seems unusual, loved ones receive real-time alerts so they can check in before a small concern becomes a larger emergency. The system also includes automatic fall detection and 24/7 emergency response capabilities for added peace of mind.

"Families don't want to spend every day worrying about whether their loved one is okay. They want reassurance," said David Baer, President of Nomo Smart Care. "They want to know Mom got up this morning, that medications were taken, and that everything seems normal. Nomo was built to provide that peace of mind while preserving privacy and independence."

At the heart of the system is the Care Circle, a private network of family members, friends, or trusted neighbors who all receive updates and can act immediately if something seems off. By sharing responsibility across multiple caregivers, Nomo helps reduce caregiver burnout while ensuring loved ones never have to rely on a single person for support.

The Nomo system combines routine awareness, vital signs tracking, automatic fall detection, and 24/7 emergency response into one easy-to-use platform. Families can customize alerts based on what matters most to their loved one, creating a personalized safety net that supports independence while providing peace of mind.

The Nomo Smart Care Essential Care Kit, which includes a smart hub, plug-in satellites, and discreet tags placed throughout the home, is priced at $199.99 and includes a 60-day free trial of service. After the trial period, a $19.99 monthly subscription applies. Nomo is engineered and designed in the United States, with customer data stored in U.S.-based infrastructure and protected by enterprise-grade security standards.

Shoppers can experience the system firsthand through an interactive in-store display that demonstrates how Nomo helps families stay connected while preserving privacy and independence. Nomo Smart Care is available in-store starting June 22 at BrandsMart USA locations in Miami and Palm Beach. For more information, visit www.nomosmartcare.com.

About Nomo Smart Care Nomo Smart Care is a proactive caregiving technology that helps families know their loved ones are safe and well, even from afar. Our system uses small, privacy-first sensors that learn daily routines and send an alert if something seems off, like a missed meal or a late wake-up, so families can check in before a small concern becomes an emergency. We're on a mission to modernize caregiving, relieve some of the burden caregivers face every day, and empower aging adults, individuals living with dementia, those with disabilities or special needs, and people returning home after surgery to live safely, independently, and confidently at home.

Media Contact: Jessica Meisels, Fingerprint Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Nomo Smart Care