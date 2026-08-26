NorCal Lumber, West Coast Framing and General Contractors Add SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ on All Projects

New sole-plate treatment from Wildfire Pro Shop targets trapped moisture in wood-framed construction

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Pro Shop, Inc. today announced that NorCal Lumber Company, Inc. and West Coast Framing have committed to using SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ on every project the two companies build together.

Mold-related construction defects are a persistent concern in wood-framed buildings, and one common cause is overlooked. During framing, rain and snow can become trapped beneath bottom plates before the structure is fully covered, creating conditions for mold growth that may affect the building long after it is occupied. Crews can clean mold from drywall later, but the area beneath the wall plates stays out of reach.

SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ is applied to layout lines on subfloors and bottom plates before walls go vertical, addressing the problem where it begins. It was created by Steve Conboy, a professional framer who went on to develop fire and mold technology for the building trades.

"We recognized the ASTM G21 testing behind SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ as a way to reduce our exposure to mold problems on wet-weather jobs," said Wayne Withers, president of NorCal Lumber Company, Inc. "We, along with West Coast Framing, have committed to use it on every job we do together."

T.R. Wurster Construction, a Los Angeles custom framing contractor of more than 52 years, is also using it. "We must protect our projects from mold," said Jonathan Wurster. "It is a simple step to reduce the risk of mold under bottom plates, and I recommend it."

"My goal has always been to develop chemistry that performs while remaining responsible for the people applying it, the families who occupy the buildings, and the environment," said Steve Conboy.

SNAP-PLATE MOLD DEFENDER™ is available through authorized distributors and select retail partners. Watch how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpXCpMUCgUk

About NorCal Lumber Company, Inc.

NorCal Lumber Company, Inc. supplies pre-fabricated walls, trusses and building materials to developers across the Western United States from a 185-acre facility in Marysville, California. More at norcallumber.com.

Rick Schloss

619 708-6007

[email protected]

SOURCE NorCal Lumber Company, Inc.