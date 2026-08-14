Nord Anglia Education's students achieve exceptional 2026 A Level results, with 50.4% of grades at A*-A

More than 900 students received their A Level results this week, with 50.4% of grades awarded at A*–A and 74.8% at A*–B.

Nord Anglia graduates now heading to leading universities around the world, including Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, and Stanford.

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education is celebrating another year of outstanding A Level results, with 50.4% of students' grades at A* or A and 74.8% of grades at A*-B.

This year's results build on Nord Anglia students' incredible performance in 2025, when 48% of grades were A*-A. This year's results also exceed England's 28.3% at grade A and above.

Nord Anglia's Class of 2026 is now preparing to study at leading universities around the world, including Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, and Stanford, alongside many of the world's top 100 universities.

Exceptional A Level results around the world

At Oxford International College, 56 students received A*-A grades across all qualifications, while 12 students achieved straight A*s. In addition:

86% of Chemistry grades were A*-A

70% of Maths and Further Maths grades were A*-A

100% of Geography grades and 70% of History grades were A*-A

At NAS Dubai, 60% of grades achieved by its students were A*–A, with 85% at A*–B. Students are heading to leading institutions, including the University of Oxford, King's College London, and University College London.

At The British School of Nanjing, 58% of results were A*-A, improving even further on last year's results by 9.4%. Students achieved 58% A*-A grades at The British School of Guangzhou, while NAS Suzhou saw 57.9% of grades at A*-A.

At The British International School Kuala Lumpur, 48% of results were A*-A. Graduates are now heading to some of the world's leading universities, including UCLA, Imperial College London, and The University of Hong Kong.

At d'Overbroeck's Oxford, 44% of grades were A*-A, and 72% were A*-B.

Dr Kate Erricker, Interim Chief Education Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Every year, we're astounded by what our A Level students achieve, and the Class of 2026 has excelled. Inspired by our incredible teachers, our Class of 2026 leaves our schools with the confidence, curiosity, and determination to make the most of what comes next, at the world's leading universities, in their future careers, and wherever their ambitions take them."

In July, Nord Anglia's IB Diploma results saw the Class of 2026 excel once more, earning an average of 34 points, with one in seven students scoring 40 points or more and over half of Nord Anglia's IB schools improving their average score year on year.

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About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education