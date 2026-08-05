Nord Has the Ground, the Mill, and the Tailings. Now It Has the Regulatory Pathway Too

Issued on behalf of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

On July 21, Nord's technical team met with Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. The ministry told them exactly what it needs first. Each workstream now has an assigned owner and is in motion. The sequence is set.

COBALT, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary - The distance between a fully assembled critical-mineral asset and a producing one is not measured in drill metres or resource ounces. It is measured in permits. Specifically, in the quality of the team advancing the permitting, the clarity of the regulatory pathway, and the discipline with which each workstream is being executed against a defined schedule. On August 5, 2026, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. reported that it has initiated pre-submission consultation with Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks regarding the environmental permissions required for its silver tailings recovery program in the Gowganda Silver Camp. That sentence contains more development progress than it might initially appear. MECP pre-submission consultation is not a formality. It is the meeting at which a company's technical team sits across from the regulatory staff who will ultimately assess its application, presents its project description and preliminary design, and receives explicit direction on what the ministry needs in order to process a complete submission. Nord had that meeting on July 21. The ministry designated a district contact, outlined two potential approval requirements, and confirmed the consultation framework in writing the following day. Each deliverable has an owner. Each workstream is in motion. The sequence is set.

Companies mentioned: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3), STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) (FSE: EJD), Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) (NASDAQ: PAAS), Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF)

Key Takeaways

MECP pre-submission consultation initiated July 21, 2026. Nord's technical team met with MECP's North Bay District Office and Northern Region Technical Support Section, presenting a preliminary process flow sheet and receiving explicit direction on required deliverables.

Ministry designated a district contact and confirmed the consultation framework in writing on July 22. The project may require a site-specific Environmental Compliance Approval for sewage works and a Permit to Take Water for processing-related water requirements.

Four workstreams now in motion with assigned owners: a concise project description and site maps, available baseline data and anticipated water requirements, a preliminary site water and mass balance, and a geochemical recommendations memorandum.

Ontario Regulation 463/24 provides approximately an 80-day review pathway for a complete Recovery Permit application. The first permit under this framework was issued to STLLR Gold's Hollinger Tailings Project in Timmins in February 2026.

An updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Gowganda property is being prepared by GeoVector Management Inc. and expected in the second half of 2026 -- the foundational technical document that will anchor the economics study and permit applications that follow.

From Capacity to Capability: What Changed

Six months ago, Nord's story was primarily about asset assembly. The March 31, 2026 acquisition of four mining leases consolidated the historical silver tailings and the most productive past-producing ground in the Gowganda Camp, complementing TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario. The company had the ground. It had the tailings. It had the processing infrastructure. What it did not yet have was the regulatory channel to convert that capacity into production.

The August 5 press release documents the opening of that channel. A dedicated permit team is now assembled and engaged with both ministries. Specialist consultants cover process engineering, geotechnical and geochemical characterization, updated resource estimation, and government and stakeholder relations. The team engaged with Ontario's regulators is not generic.

It includes Alex Kuhnert, P.Eng., whose career spans industrial water treatment at Nalco, minerals processing technology at FLSmidth, and technical services at Bureau Veritas, serving as the single accountable coordinator across Nord's retained consultants and as the point of continuity with both ministries. T Engineering Inc., led by Principal Bernie Ting, P.Eng., is responsible for process and mechanical engineering, including the preliminary process flow sheet presented to MECP at the July 21 session. Okane Consultants, an internationally recognized specialist in mine-waste geochemistry, leads geotechnical and geochemical characterization through senior geochemist Hannah Balkwill Tweedie, M.Sc., P.Geo. And Pathway Group leads government and stakeholder relations through Bill Mauro, a former Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Mines, and Al MacDermid, a former senior policy advisor in Northern Development and Mines.

"It is not enough to expand capacity; you must expand capability," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Nord. "Six months ago we consolidated the ground, the tailings, and the only permitted high-grade mill in the camp. Now we have built the team and opened the regulatory channel to convert that capacity into production: one window at each ministry, one accountable coordinator on our side, and a defined set of studies on a single schedule. The tailings get stabilized, the erosion stops, and the metals pay for the cleanup."

What the Ministry Said and What It Means

The July 21 MECP meeting was not a preliminary introduction. Nord's team presented a preliminary process flow sheet and engaged directly with MECP's technical specialists on project design and anticipated regulatory requirements. The ministry's response was specific: the project may require a site-specific Environmental Compliance Approval for sewage works and a Permit to Take Water for processing-related water takings. In written follow-up received July 22, MECP confirmed the consultation framework and requested a single consolidated submission covering a project description, site maps, available baseline data, anticipated water requirements, timelines, land information, and Indigenous consultation records.

Each of those deliverables has now been assigned to an owner on Nord's team. The preliminary site water and mass balance is in preparation by T Engineering. The geochemical recommendations memorandum is in preparation by Okane. A district staff site visit will be scheduled once availability is confirmed. This is not a company describing a plan to begin permitting. It is a company reporting that permitting is underway, that the regulatory authority has engaged, and that the specific deliverables required to advance to a complete application submission have been identified and assigned.

"The Ministry told us what it needs first: a project description, a site plan, a preliminary water balance, and the baseline characterization program. Each workstream has an assigned owner and each is in motion," said Alex Kuhnert, P.Eng., Owner's Representative. "The sequencing is the job, and the sequence is set."

Ontario's Recovery of Minerals Framework: A Regulatory Tailwind

Ontario Regulation 463/24, in force since July 2025, was designed to solve a specific problem: the province had dozens of historical tailings sites containing recoverable metals and requiring remediation, and no streamlined pathway to permit their recovery. The previous regulatory framework required a full mine closure plan -- a document designed for new mine development -- to recover minerals from tailings that were already at surface and had been mined a century ago. OR 463/24 replaced that requirement with a Recovery Permit specifically designed for this class of project, with the Ministry of Energy and Mines providing an approximately 80-day review pathway for complete applications.

The proof that the framework works arrived in February 2026, when the first permit under the regime was issued to STLLR Gold's Hollinger Tailings Project in Timmins -- a milestone that the Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines described as delivering on the government's mission to build mines faster and accelerate permitting to grow the economy. Nord's planned Mineral Recovery Permit application under OR 463/24 follows the same pathway. The MECP environmental track runs in parallel, and baseline characterization is designed to support submissions to both ministries simultaneously, reducing duplication across permitting processes.

The Processing Model: Low Capital, High Leverage

The technical design of Nord's tailings recovery program reflects deliberate choices about capital intensity and operational flexibility. The first phase contemplates on-site physical separation of historical silver-cobalt tailings through modular gravity concentration, with flotation retained as an option subject to technical and regulatory review. The output is a silver-bearing mineral concentrate and a cleaned tailings fraction potentially suitable for engineered backfill. The processing installation is contemplated as modular and mobile, with closed-loop water handling, no poured concrete, and the capability for redeployment across the company's district tailings holdings.

The material was mined approximately a century ago and remains at surface. Its recovery requires no blasting, hoisting, or underground development. The capital intensity of recovering above-ground tailings through a modular gravity circuit is structurally lower than new mine development by a wide margin. The strategic logic is explicit in the press release: subject to successful technical work, demonstrated economics, and receipt of all required approvals, cash flow from tailings recovery is intended to fund district-scale exploration and reduce reliance on repeated equity financing. The tailings recovery program is not the endpoint of Nord's strategy. It is the funding mechanism for the endpoint -- a fully explored, resource-defined, high-grade silver district in one of Canada's most historically productive precious metals camps.

The Milestone Pathway

Nord's near-term development calendar is now defined by a specific sequence of milestones, each dependent on the one before it. An updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Gowganda property is being prepared by GeoVector Management Inc. and expected in the second half of 2026. That estimate will provide the technical foundation for a reprocessing economics study. The economics study will anchor the financial case for the project and support the MEM Recovery Permit application. The MECP environmental track runs in parallel, with baseline characterization, the preliminary water and mass balance, and the geochemical memorandum feeding the environmental submissions. A district staff site visit will be scheduled to advance the MECP relationship. And a fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase is underway at Castle East within the broader planned 30,000-metre program, ensuring that the underground silver exploration program continues advancing in parallel with the surface tailings recovery work.

The Silver and Tailings Recovery Names Investors Are Watching

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D)

STLLR Gold is the single most relevant regulatory benchmark for Nord's tailings recovery program. Its Hollinger Tailings Project in Timmins, Ontario, received the first permit ever issued under Ontario's Recovery of Minerals regime on February 12, 2026 -- the proof-of-concept that the OR 463/24 framework works and that legacy tailings in Ontario's Northern mining camps can be advanced to regulatory approval under a streamlined pathway. The Hollinger project involves recovering gold from historical tailings in the heart of the Timmins mining camp. Its maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, filed in January 2026, provided the technical foundation for the permit application, demonstrating exactly the milestone sequence that Nord is now executing: resource estimate, followed by economics, followed by permit application. STLLR's experience navigating the MEM Recovery Permit process, including the timeline, deliverables, and ministry engagement required, is the closest available template for what Nord's own application pathway will look like.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) (FSE: EJD)

Endeavour Silver is the commercial destination benchmark for a disciplined silver production story: a Vancouver-based mid-tier producer operating three mines with a production growth trajectory that illustrates what a focused silver company can deliver in the current price environment. In Q2 2026, Endeavour reported production of approximately 1.94 million ounces of silver alongside 10,474 ounces of gold for a total of 3.4 million silver-equivalent ounces, representing more than 30% year-over-year production growth. Revenue climbed 149% year-over-year to $212.1 million and net earnings swung to $66.5 million. Year-to-date production as of June 30 was 3.82 million silver ounces and 22,215 gold ounces. Endeavour is guiding for 8.3 to 8.9 million silver ounces for the full year 2026. Its July 30 corporate presentation described silver mining shares as trading at a premium to gold mining shares due to the scarcity of pure silver producers, and highlighted that mid-tier producers offer a combination of liquidity, leverage, and production growth that larger diversified miners cannot match. Nord's tailings recovery program, if executed on its stated timeline, would convert the company from a silver explorer into a silver producer -- and the valuation difference between those two categories in the current market is exactly what Endeavour's results illustrate.

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) (NASDAQ: PAAS)

Pan American Silver is the largest primary silver producer in the Americas and provides the macro benchmark for the silver market conditions against which Nord's tailings recovery timeline is being advanced. The company operates mines across Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, and Canada, producing over 20 million silver ounces annually alongside significant gold output. Pan American's scale and geographic diversification make it the institutional reference point for silver price exposure and the operational template for what disciplined, multi-asset silver production looks like at the commercial stage. Silver's structural supply deficit -- now in its sixth consecutive year according to the Silver Institute -- is the macro tailwind that makes both the timing of Nord's tailings recovery program and the appeal of a permitted, near-term Canadian silver production story as compelling as they are. Pan American's consistent investor demand demonstrates the depth of institutional appetite for quality silver exposure at scale, and illustrates the valuation premium the market assigns to silver producers relative to explorers.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF)

Aya Gold & Silver provides the most instructive junior-to-producer analogue for what happens to a company's market profile when it successfully transitions from high-grade silver resource to producing mine with a clear expansion pathway. The company operates the Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco, which it expanded from approximately 700 tonnes per day to 2,700 tonnes per day, transforming the asset from a marginal producer into a high-margin silver operation. Aya's 2025 production was approximately 6.4 million silver ounces, with the company targeting continued growth through its ongoing expansion program. The re-rating that Aya experienced as it moved from development through construction to production -- and as its silver production scale became credible to institutional investors -- is the clearest available illustration of how the market values a junior silver company that successfully closes the gap between historical resource and operating mine. Nord's modular tailings recovery program, precisely because of its lower capital intensity and faster potential commissioning timeline relative to a new underground mine, offers a shorter version of that gap-closing trajectory. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance.

What to Watch

The updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Gowganda property, expected in the second half of 2026 from GeoVector Management Inc., is the most consequential near-term catalyst. A current, compliant resource estimate replaces the 2020 historical estimate with a document that meets today's NI 43-101 standards, provides the technical foundation for a reprocessing economics study, and gives institutional investors who require a current resource as a prerequisite for establishing a position the technical basis to engage. The reprocessing economics study that follows will establish whether the recovery program's financial profile supports the development timeline Nord has outlined.

The MECP permitting workstream is advancing on a parallel track. Each of the four deliverables MECP requested -- project description, site maps, baseline data and water requirements, and the preliminary water and mass balance -- has been assigned to a team member and is in preparation. The district staff site visit, when scheduled, will be a visible indicator of regulatory momentum. And the Castle East drilling program, with a fully funded 5,000-metre phase underway, continues to build the underground silver resource base that gives the broader Nord story its district-scale optionality alongside the near-term tailings recovery narrative.

For investors tracking the conversion of a fully assembled Cobalt Camp silver position into a producing company, the July 21 MECP meeting and its written follow-up represent the clearest evidence yet that the permitting pathway is real, the regulatory authority is engaged, and the sequence of milestones between today and first silver concentrate production is defined.

CONTINUED... Learn more about Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. at: https://www.nordpreciousmetals.com

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

The best positioning happens before the crowd catches on. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they form, so you see attention building instead of chasing it. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Sources

[1] Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. -- "Nord Initiates MECP Pre-Submission Consultation for Gowganda Silver Tailings Recovery Program" (August 5, 2026; MECP North Bay District meeting July 21, MECP written confirmation July 22, district contact designated, ECA and PTTW identified, four workstreams assigned, team biographies, OR 463/24 framework, Hollinger benchmark reference, CEO Frank Basa and Owner's Representative Alex Kuhnert quotes, 80-day MEM pathway, NI 43-101 MRE expected H2 2026, 5,000m Castle East program; TSXV: NTH, OTCQB: NPMMF, FSE: QN3).

[2] STLLR Gold Inc. -- "Ontario Issues First-Ever Recovery of Minerals Permit to STLLR Gold's Hollinger Tailings Project" (February 12, 2026; first permit under OR 463/24 issued, MEM authorization, Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce statement, approximately 80-day review pathway, TSX: STLR, OTCQX: STLRF, FSE: O9D); Hollinger Tailings Project Maiden NI 43-101 MRE filed January 9, 2026.

[3] Endeavour Silver Corp. -- Q2 2026 production results (July 8, 2026; 1,943,955 oz Ag, 10,474 oz Au, 3.4M AgEq oz, +30%+ YoY); Q2 2026 financial results (revenue $212.1M +149% YoY, net earnings $66.5M); YTD production 3.82M oz Ag, 22,215 oz Au, 6.8M AgEq oz; 2026 guidance 8.3-8.9M oz Ag; July 30 corporate presentation; NYSE: EXK, TSX: EDR, FSE: EJD.

[4] Pan American Silver Corp. -- largest primary silver producer in the Americas; multi-jurisdiction operations (Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Canada); annual production exceeding 20M oz Ag; silver structural supply deficit sixth consecutive year (Silver Institute); institutional silver demand benchmark; TSX: PAAS, NASDAQ: PAAS.

[5] Aya Gold & Silver Inc. -- Zgounder Silver Mine, Morocco; expansion from approximately 700 tpd to 2,700 tpd; approximately 6.4M oz Ag produced in 2025; junior-to-producing-mine re-rating analogue; TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF.

Equity-Insider.com | [email protected] |

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by Equity Insider, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("Market Equities"). This distribution is being made pursuant to a prior advertising and digital-media agreement for Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. under which Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("Baystreet") was paid a fee. Baystreet and Market Equities are separate companies. The owner/operator of Baystreet also serves as a director of Market Equities and receives a management fee from Market Equities for operating its business. Because of this relationship and the compensation described above, Market Equities and its owners, directors, and affiliates have a financial interest in the promotion of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., which constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. We also expect to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, and no further notice will be given. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

Market Equities, Baystreet, and their respective owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., but reserve the right to buy, sell, or hold shares of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research.

The gold results cited in this article are historical exploration results and do not constitute a current mineral resource estimate. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Cautionary Note on Historical Results and Mineral Resources. The gold intersections, grades, boulder-train results, channel samples, and stripping results described in this article are historical exploration results reported by Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. and do not constitute, and should not be interpreted as, a current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The Castle East silver resource and the tailings resource referenced are described by the company as historical estimates; a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, the company is not treating them as current, and they should not be relied upon. Historical estimates prepared prior to, or otherwise not current under, National Instrument 43-101 are not compliant with current standards. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them. Exploration targets, structural interpretations regarding the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone, and any suggestion of continuity at depth are conceptual; there is no assurance that exploration will result in the delineation of any mineral resource. Statements regarding the 30,000-metre drill program, the tailings recovery program, the Re-2Ox process, and potential future production are forward-looking and subject to exploration, permitting, metallurgical, financing, and commodity-price risks.

Eagle Eye Disclosure. Eagle Eye is an investor signal-intelligence platform affiliated with the publisher of this article, and this reference constitutes promotion of an affiliated product. Eagle Eye is not a broker-dealer, and nothing in the platform or in this article is financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Data provided in the platform is for informational purposes only and may be delayed. Always do your own research before making any investment decision.

SOURCE Equity Insider