Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law Opens 2026 Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship Applications

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law invites childhood cancer survivors across the U.S. to apply for a $1,000 scholarship celebrating their resilience as they pursue college, graduate, or vocational education.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law is now accepting applications through Aug. 15, 2026, for its 2026 Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship, a $1,000 award for childhood cancer survivors who are U.S. residents pursuing higher education. Recognizing the profound strength and perseverance of these survivors, the firm is investing in their educational futures, with one recipient to be announced in September 2026. Full details can be found at https://nordenleacox.com/about-us/community-involvement/2026-conquering-childhood-cancer-scholarship/.

"The Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship was established to honor those individuals and help support their educational pursuits," said Nicholas A. Norden, Partner. "Through this scholarship, we hope to celebrate inspiring stories of perseverance while helping students continue their academic journey and pursue their goals."

Florida's Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law offers $1,000 scholarship to childhood cancer survivors. Post this

Norden Leacox invites college and university financial aid offices, scholarship coordinators, and academic advisers to share this opportunity with their students by posting the scholarship link on their institutional scholarship and resource pages: https://nordenleacox.com/about-us/community-involvement/2026-conquering-childhood-cancer-scholarship/.

Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship Details

The Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship was established to support the academic pursuits of survivors as they continue their educational journey and work toward their goals. Norden Leacox aims to celebrate inspiring stories of perseverance while providing tangible assistance for higher education expenses. The scholarship will award $1,000 to one selected recipient, paid directly to them to support their educational costs. The recipient will be announced in September 2026.

"We recognize that a cancer diagnosis can impact every aspect of a young person's life," said Zachary Leacox, Partner. "By providing financial support and a platform to share their experiences, we hope to encourage and empower survivors as they take the next steps toward their future."

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a legal resident of the United States.

Have been diagnosed with childhood cancer.

Be currently enrolled in, accepted to, or planning to attend an accredited postsecondary institution in the United States.

Be pursuing education at a two-year college, four-year university, graduate program, vocational school, or other accredited postsecondary institution.

Be in good academic standing.

Applicants are required to submit an original essay between 750 and 1,000 words addressing a specific prompt. Applications will be evaluated based on the originality and quality of the essay, demonstrated resilience and perseverance, educational goals and aspirations, and the overall strength of the application.

Applications for the 2026 Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship are currently being accepted through Aug. 15, 2026. Interested applicants should submit all required materials via email to [email protected].

Broader Community Initiatives

Beyond the scholarship, Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law extends its community support to local students through a free Back to School Backpack Giveaway. This event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT at Barnett Park, located at 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. Families are invited to attend anytime during event hours.

Together, the Conquering Childhood Cancer Scholarship and the Back to School Backpack Giveaway reflect Norden Leacox's community-driven focus on supporting students from grade school through college, reinforcing the firm's commitment to the bright futures of the community.

SOURCE Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law