NordVPN introduces transaction monitoring for bank accounts

The feature alerts users about a suspicious charge in their bank account

LONDON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN's Dark Web Monitor already alerts users when their personal data, such as passwords or card details, shows up in a breach. Transaction monitoring extends that protection to cover financial accounts directly, notifying users the moment suspicious activity is detected.

Fraud often goes unnoticed precisely because keeping track of transactions across multiple accounts is tedious. Online shopping adds more risk through compromised websites, insecure payment methods, misleading free trials, and hidden charges. The sooner a suspicious transaction is caught, the better the chances of limiting the damage.

"Most people only look at their bank statement once a month, if that. By then, a fraudulent charge has had weeks to go unnoticed," says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. "Financial stress is bad enough without also having to wonder whether someone is quietly draining your account. Transaction monitoring takes that worry off the table."

Transaction monitoring is available only for financial institutions in the United States for now, but NordVPN plans to bring it to more countries in the future. The feature is already available on Android, iOS, and Windows devices, and is coming to macOS in the following weeks.

How it works

Users connect their bank accounts through the NordVPN app using a secure third-party platform. Once a bank is selected, the user logs in to their online banking website, and grants authorization to connect selected bank accounts. No credentials are stored by NordVPN.

Once connected, the feature pulls the account's transaction history and uses it to build a statistical profile of what normal spending looks like for that account. Every new transaction that comes in is then analyzed against that profile. If something deviates from the expected pattern, an alert is sent immediately.

Multiple accounts can be connected and monitored simultaneously, all manageable from a single place in the NordVPN web app. Alerts appear in nearly real time, and users can acknowledge or act on them directly from there. Accounts can be disconnected at any time.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world's most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web Monitor™. For more information, visit nordvpn.com.

SOURCE NordVPN