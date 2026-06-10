NOROO Holdings Advances Commercialization of Bio-Based 3-HP Through Major Korean Government Initiative

Selected as the lead organization for a major government-backed initiative to accelerate commercialization of bio-based 3-HP through pilot-scale investments.

Establishing an integrated R&D value chain spanning feedstock development, production, and downstream applications through collaboration across industry, academia, and research institutions.

Advancing the transition from research-stage innovation to full-scale industrial biotechnology commercialization.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOROO Holdings Co., Ltd. (HQ: Seoul, South Korea), a comprehensive chemical group, announced that it has been selected as the lead executing organization for a major national project titled "Development of Feedstock Production and Value-Added Product Technologies to Promote the Bio-Based Polymer Market." This flagship initiative is supported by the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT) under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).

The 3-HP reaction facility at NOROO Group's research center (Image courtesy of NOROO Holdings)

This milestone underscores NOROO Group's strategic commitment to advancing its presence in the global industrial biotechnology sector through the development of 3‑hydroxypropionic acid (3‑HP), a next-generation bio-based platform chemical. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as one of the "Top 12 Bio-based Platform Chemicals," 3‑HP serves as a highly versatile intermediate capable of conversion into a broad spectrum of high-value applications, including cosmetics, industrial coatings, and environmentally sustainable plastics. As a viable alternative to petroleum-derived feedstocks, the chemical is positioned as a cornerstone material in the transition toward carbon-neutral industrial systems.

Under this government-supported initiative, NOROO Holdings will spearhead the core program focused on the "Large-Scale Demonstration of 3-HP Production from Waste Biomass." The company will oversee the entire value chain—from sustainable feedstock procurement and process optimization to pilot-scale production and commercialization readiness.

Key project objectives include:

Developing bio-based, acrylic acid–derived polymer materials

Scaling up and demonstrating the mass production of 3‑HP utilizing agricultural and industrial waste biomass

Demonstrating bio-acrylic acid synthesis via the catalytic transformation of 3‑HP

A defining feature of this project is the establishment of a robust Industry–Academia–Research consortium, bringing together leading research institutions and industrial partners to enable a seamless innovation pipeline spanning fundamental research, advanced process engineering, and downstream commercialization.

The initiative is also expected to drive powerful synergies across NOROO Group's core businesses, particularly through its flagship coatings subsidiary, NOROO Paint Co., Ltd. (long recognized for its advanced paint and chemical technology). Charged with the "Demonstration of bio-acrylic acid synthesis via catalytic transformation of 3-HP," NOROO Paint will spearhead the process of converting the intermediate into industrial raw materials. This will allow the company to actively research replacing acrylic acid—which has traditionally relied entirely on petrochemical processes—with sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

By incorporating 3‑HP-derived materials into automotive coatings, industrial paints, and architectural finishes, NOROO aims to strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly expanding market for sustainable, premium, eco-friendly, and high-performance materials.

"This national project represents a pivotal inflection point for our industrial biotechnology division," said a spokesperson for NOROO Holdings. "It marks our transition from a long-term 'Research (R)' phase to full-scale 'Development (D)' and commercialization phase, supported by significant investments in pilot plant infrastructure."

The company further highlighted its alignment with national policy goals, stating, "The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's proactive backing of these development-oriented projects clearly reflects a strong national commitment to expanding the industrial bio-material infrastructure. NOROO Holdings is proud to lead this green transition, proving both the environmental sustainability and economic viability of next-generation chemical alternatives."

NOROO Group's dedicated research arm, the NOROO Bio Fusion Research Institute, has spent over a decade advancing microbial strain engineering and biosynthesis technologies for 3‑HP production. The institute has successfully established a 5‑ton-scale facility, demonstrated its stable production, secured EU REACH registration for 3-HP derivatives, and verified a 99% biodegradation rate of these derivatives within 28 days. These proven achievements provide a rock-solid foundation for rapid commercialization and global market entry.

SOURCE NOROO Holdings Co., Ltd.