North America Animal Feed Additive Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 2.26 Billion
05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Animal Feed Additive Market By Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America animal feed additive market is projected to reach $ 2.26 billion by 2023, owing to growing consumption of meat as a source of protein.
Moreover, technology innovations, increase in livestock production and intense use of animal husbandry for crop production due to shortage of water in the region are among the key factors anticipated to aid the animal feed additive market.
Increasing preference for processed food and alarming necessity to improve food security is driving the aquaculture sector, which in turn is anticipated to positively influence the region's animal feed additive market in the coming years.
North America Animal Feed Additive Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of animal feed additive market in North America:
- Animal Feed Additive Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture & Others), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in North America animal feed additive market are
- DSM Nutritional Products, Inc.
- Evonik Corporation
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Adisseo USA Inc.
- BASF Corporation
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Lonza Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Novozymes North America, Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. North America Animal Feed Additive Market Outlook
6. North America Animal Feed Additive Market - Country-Wise Analysis
7. Market Dynamics
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. Value Chain Analysis
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c55xdx/north_america?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article