North America Annual Mining Investment Hybrid Conference & Exhibition, Toronto, Canada & Online - November 17-18, 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment Hybrid North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Mining Investment North America?

Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that will transform the industry.

For 2021, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider American and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend virtual exhibitions, and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

We expect 250 senior-level executives, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.

Key Themes

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Gender Diversity & Empowerment in North America

Junior Miners , New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries Base Metals

Resources Security & Sustainability

Commodity Trends in North America

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Rare Earth Minerals

Mining Technology Advancements

Emerging Markets Outlook

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

What To Expect?

Top Speakers

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

Virtual Exhibition

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.

Networking

From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

MARC CHANDLER

Managing Partner & Chief Market Strategist

Bannockburn Global Forex United States

RICHARD REEVES

Managing Director

Northcott Capital

USA

PHILIP HOPWOOD

Principal

KWR Capital

Canada

EMILY KING

Vice President

Women in Mining

USA

RAZIEL ZISMAN

Co-Founder and Partner (Sustainable Governance Initiative)

Whittle Consulting

Canada

MICHAEL McCRAE

Mining Audiences and Data Intelligence Manager

Kitco

Canada

DAVID STEIN

Founder and Managing Partner

Aerecura Capital

Canada

SIMON POPPLE

Managing Director

Brookville Capital

United Kingdom

PETER PHAM

Managing Director

Phoenix Capital

Vietnam

CHRIS POWELL

Secretary/Treasurer and Director

Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (G.A.T.A)

USA

JAYANT BHANDARI

Mining & Institutional Investor Expert

Anarcho Capital

Canada

ALAIN CORBANI

Head of Commodities, Portfolio Manager

Finance SA

France

DOUGLAS MORRISON

President and CEO

Centre for Excellence in Mining (CEMI)

Canada

SANDRA GOGAL

Partner

Miller Thomson LLP

Canada

SCOTT OSKINS

Senior Industry Consultant

Hexagon PPM

Canada

MAUREEN BERKNER BOYT

Founder

The Moxie Exchange & Everyday Inclusion App

United States

JOE MAZUMDAR

Economic Geologist

Exploration Insights

Canada

JENNIFER LEINART

President

Infomine

USA

JAMES KWANTES

Editor and Mining Writer

Resource Opportunities

Canada

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8u3od

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

