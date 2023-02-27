North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Research Report 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Demographics (Adults and Children), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market should witness market growth of 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The US market dominated the North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $7 billion by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 5.6% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during (2022-2028).



The ADHD symptoms that appear predominantly inattentive make it challenging for the sufferer to arrange or complete a task, pay close attention to specifics, or follow directions or dialogues. The individual gets easily side-tracked or overlooks small elements of daily activities. Symptoms that are predominantly hyperactive-impulsive make the sufferer fidget and speak a lot.



Long periods of stillness are challenging for these individuals. Younger children may continually jump, run, or climb. They are also highly restless and have difficulties with impulse control. Impulsive individuals may speak suddenly, seize objects from others, or interrupt others frequently. The person needs help to follow instructions or wait their turn. Impulsiveness increases the likelihood of accidents and injury for some people.



A combination presentation of ADHD makes the person exhibit both of the signs mentioned earlier in equal measure. It is possible for a person to have different types of symptoms at different stages. Nearly 11% of school-age children have ADHD, which has become a major health issue. In three out of four cases, the symptoms last throughout adulthood. Family stress, academic failure, disturbance, depression, interpersonal connection problems, substance misuse, delinquency, unintentional accidents, and work failure are just a few of the dire consequences that are linked to ADHD.



There are some common incidences that children with ADHD may continue to experience during the transition from childhood to adulthood. These symptoms include driving issues, issues relating to peers and social circumstances, high-risk sexual conduct, and substance addiction. As these symptoms make it difficult to sustain a comparatively everyday life, it has necessitated the need for ADHD treatments.



The North America region has significantly contributed to the development of ADHD therapeutics through the number of studies and research on this topic collectively. One such survey highlighted by the Environment Protection Agency of the US stated that approximately 15% of children aged 3 to 17 in the nation were suffering from some type of neurodevelopmental disorder. The disorders included learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability, seizures, stammering, autism, and ADHD. Among all these neurodevelopmental disorders, children with ADHD had the highest frequency.



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Eli Lilly And Company

Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt PLC

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market



Chapter 4. North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Drug Type

4.1 North America Stimulants Market by Country

4.2 North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Stimulants Type

4.2.1 North America Amphetamine Market by Country

4.2.2 North America Methylphenidate Market by Country

4.2.3 North America Lisdexamfetamine Market by Country

4.2.4 North America Dexmethylphenidate Market by Country

4.3 North America Non-stimulants Market by Country

4.4 North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Non-stimulants Type

4.4.1 North America Atomoxetine Market by Country

4.4.2 North America Guanfacine Market by Country

4.4.3 North America Clonidine Market by Country

4.4.4 North America Others Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Demographics

5.1 North America Adults Market by Country

5.2 North America Children Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 North America Retail Pharmacy Market by Country

6.2 North America Hospital Pharmacy Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Country

7.1 US Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market

7.2 Canada Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market

7.3 Mexico Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Regional Analysis

8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rva9j-america?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets