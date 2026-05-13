North America Critical Minerals Summit to Convene Leaders in Washington, D.C. This October

Accelerating N.A. Critical Minerals Production Through Capital Alignment

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Critical Minerals Summit (NACM Summit) will take place on October 19th at The Ritz-Carlton, bringing together senior government officials, industry executives, banking and private equity leaders to address one of the most urgent priorities in U.S. economic and national security: the development of a resilient domestic critical minerals supply chain.

As global competition intensifies and supply chain vulnerabilities remain in focus, critical minerals and rare earth materials have become foundational to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and defense technologies. The NACM Summit is designed to align public and private capital to accelerate investment across the full value chain—from exploration and extraction to processing, recycling, and magnet production.

The NACM Summit will convene a highly targeted audience, including federal agency representatives, private equity and venture capital firms, corporate executives, mining and processing companies, advanced materials manufacturers, institutional investors, and leading academic institutions.

The summit will focus on strategic priorities such as strengthening collaboration between government agencies and industry, advancing public–private partnerships, navigating evolving policy frameworks, identifying specific grant opportunities, and unlocking financing pathways for North America's "mine-to-magnet" ecosystem.

Attendees will gain practical, actionable insights through a combination of high-level keynotes, practical workshops and real-world case studies. Sessions will cover grant programs, funding eligibility, and commercialization strategies, providing attendees with a clear roadmap to access both federal and private capital.

In addition to curated content, the event will facilitate meaningful connections through structured one-on-one meetings, enabling project developers, investors, and policymakers to connect directly and accelerate deal flow using the same meeting platform used by hundreds of Wall Street events each year. Come to meet your new financing partners, or to find your next investable project.

By bridging the gap between capital and capability, the North America Critical Minerals Summit aims to play a pivotal role in advancing domestic capacity and securing the future of critical mineral supply chains in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.NACMSummit.com.

TWST Events is an event technology and production company, headquartered in New York City. We directly produce several high-quality events each year, including the NACM Summit and the Motor, Drive Systems & Magnetics Conference, which is the leading magnetics conference in North America.

SOURCE TWST Events