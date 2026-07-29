North America Data Center Construction Market Investment to Reach USD 158.20 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Insights by Arizton

North America Data Center Construction Market Research Report: Investment Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast 2026–2031

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the North America data center construction market size was valued at USD 85.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 158.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the North America Data Center Construction Market

Pages-:283

Region:1

Countries: 2

Company: 202

Segment:9

North America Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Market Size by Investment (2031) USD 158.20 Billion Market Size by Investment (2025) USD 85.23 Billion CAGR by Investment (2025-2031) 10.86 % Market Size - Area (2031) 53.71 Million Sq. Ft. Power Capacity (2031) 13,865 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

The North America data center construction market remains the most mature and largest globally, supported by sustained investments in hyperscale cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise digital transformation. The United States remains the region's primary investment hub, with Northern Virginia, Texas, California, and the Pacific Northwest attracting large-scale developments from hyperscale cloud providers and colocation operators. At the same time, Canada is strengthening its position as a strategic expansion market, benefiting from abundant renewable energy resources, favorable climatic conditions, and growing enterprise cloud adoption. As AI computing requirements continue to rise, developers are increasingly investing in larger campuses with higher power capacity, advanced cooling technologies, and scalable infrastructure designed to support next-generation digital workloads.

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AI Infrastructure Investments Strengthen Hyperscale Data Center Expansion

North America continues to strengthen its position as the global hub for hyperscale infrastructure, driven by sustained investments from major technology companies, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Apple. As demand for AI computing continues to grow, these companies are expanding larger campuses, increasing power capacity, and deploying dedicated AI computing resources. This investment is accelerating the development of purpose-built AI campuses equipped with high-density GPU clusters, liquid cooling, and multi-hundred-megawatt power infrastructure. For instance, Microsoft unveiled its Fairwater AI data center in Wisconsin in September 2025, designed to support hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs. Supported by long-term hyperscale capacity commitments and multi-gigawatt campus developments, North America continues to reinforce its position as the world's leading hub for AI and cloud infrastructure.

Access to Clean Power Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

The North America data center industry is increasingly aligning with renewable energy as hyperscale operators expand AI and cloud infrastructure. To support rising electricity demand while reducing carbon emissions, companies are strengthening long-term clean power strategies through large-scale investments in solar, wind, and other low-carbon energy sources. In May 2026, Meta signed an agreement with DESRI for 850 MW of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) across Oklahoma, Texas, and Mississippi, expanding its contracted renewable energy portfolio to more than 2.5 GW and reinforcing the link between utility-scale renewable energy and large-scale data center development in the U.S. Alongside renewable power procurement, operators are also adopting energy-efficient cooling technologies, water conservation measures, and low-carbon building designs to meet corporate net-zero goals while supporting continued growth in AI and cloud infrastructure.

Subsea Cable Investments Strengthen North America's Data Center Connectivity

North America remains one of the world's leading digital connectivity hubs, supported by an extensive network of subsea cable systems linking the region with Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The region is expected to benefit from 27 upcoming subsea cable systems, connecting major landing points with countries including Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and several other international markets. Together with established landing stations across the U.S. East and West Coasts, these investments are strengthening North America's position as a global interconnection hub while supporting growing demand for cloud services, digital content delivery, and international data traffic.

North America Data Center Construction Market Segmentation & Forecast -Key Highlights

Electrical infrastructure is advancing through improvements in UPS systems, generators, transfer switches, and switchgear, helping operators improve reliability, efficiency, and power management.

Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) and Sodium-Ion batteries are seeing wider adoption in UPS systems due to their high power density, improved safety, and sustainability advantages.

The use of HVO fuel in backup generators is increasing as data center operators work to reduce emissions and support sustainability initiatives.

Liquid cooling is becoming a key part of hyperscale and colocation developments, with direct-to-chip and immersion cooling supporting high-density AI and GPU workloads while improving energy efficiency.

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Leading Companies Driving North America's Data Center Construction Market

The report provides detailed profiles of 202 leading companies across the North America data center construction ecosystem, including hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, infrastructure developers, engineering firms, and construction specialists. Major companies include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Meta, Apple, Digital Realty, Equinix, CyrusOne, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, QScale, and other key industry participants.

What You'll Find in This Report?

How big is the North America data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the North America data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the North America data center construction market by 2031?

What are the key trends shaping the North America data center construction market?

How much power capacity (MW) is expected to be added to the North America data center construction market by 2031?

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