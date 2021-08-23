North America Hand Sanitiser Markets, Forecasts & Competitive Landscape Report 2021-2026 Featuring Leading Players - P&G, J&J, Henkel, Unilever, & Reckitt Benckiser

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Hand Sanitiser Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at $3 billion in 2020 after growing at a CAGR of 11% during 2016-2020

The North America hand sanitiser market was being driven by the increased awareness regarding hygiene among consumers and higher living standards in countries like the United States. Right after the COVID-19 pandemic turned dominant over the healthcare industry in the region, online retailing emerged as the foremost contributors to the sales of hand sanitiser.

The consumer, amid stock hoarding, approached online platforms that not only met consumer's demand but also facilitated the idea of minimal social exposure. However, with the increase in demand for sanitisers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail prices skyrocketed, following scarcity in supply and mostly retailers going out of stock. As a result, many online stores like E-Bay in some countries of the region banned the sales of hand sanitisers claiming prices on some listings labelled so high as to be illegal.

However, with government efforts to keep the prices in check and meet the growing demand for the product, the market witnessed a robust growth in 2020.

Hand sanitisers have become increasingly popular as more people pay attention to their health and hygiene as a result of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Sanitiser's popularity stems from the fact that it takes less time to use than hand soap, is antibacterial, is portable, and is gentle on the skin.

The increasing use of the commodity by the people employed in hazardous environments such as sewage cleaning, mining, garbage disposal, and others is expected to drive up demand. Furthermore, parents are constantly prioritising their children's health and hygiene. As a result, increased sanitiser use would significantly contribute to the market growth in the coming years.



The major players in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.



The Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Unilever PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

