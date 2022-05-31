North America Lawn Mower Market Outlook to 2027: Walk-behind Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market with 65% Market Share

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Lawn Mower Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Lawn Mower Market Outlook, 2027 Lawn mower market is anticipated to grow with 4.82% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is accounted to be the first largest market for the consumption of lawn mowers. Demands for lawn mowers in the region are expected to be driven by technological advances, higher replacements in reference to digitization, the automated and the economic viability of machinery.

Considering the increasing pollution from gas-powered lawn mowers, various governments across the region have implanted emission standards for small engines. Strict guidelines on emission control in the lawn and gardening equipment segment are implying the regional market expansion. For instance, California aims to become the first state to ban the gasoline-powered lawn equipments by 2024.

The presence of major key players and the rising trend of backyard enhancement is one of the major factors contributing to the high-value share of the region. North America lawn mower market is segmented into three prominent countries including United States of America, Canada and Mexico. Among these countries, United States of America is projected to lead the North America lawn mower market by 2027.

The United States of America has approximately 40% of the land area covered by grass across the residential area. This factor propels the constant need for lawn mowing equipment across the country. However, rising focus on reduction of carbon emissions may improve the usage of electric-powered lawn mowers in USA. Americans are estimated to spend about USD 30 Billion on lawn care every year which in turn, increases the market growth for lawn mowers.



According to the report, North America lawn mower market is segmented into three product types that include walk-behind lawn mower, ride-on lawn mower and robotic lawn mower. Among these types, walk-behind lawn mower segment is anticipated to dominate the market by holding more than 65% market share by 2027.

Due to easy maneuver and efficient cut provided by this segment, it is expected to witness increasing demands across the region. Walk-behind lawn mower segment is further segmented into four sub-types which are reel/cylinder mowers, self-propelled mowers, push mowers and hover mowers. Increasing number of golf courses across the region directs towards the growing adoption of ride-on lawn mowers.

Alone in USA, there are more than 9000 golf courses present which anticipates constant need for lawn mowing equipments. On the other hand, increasing penetration of smart technology in North America provides increasing adoption of robotic lawn mowers. Due to the higher efficiency and convenience provided by this segment, it is projected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period.



Further, depending upon the end users, North America lawn mower market is segregated into four types that are residential, landscaping services, golf courses and government. Among these types, residential end user is estimated to lead the lawn mower market with highest market share in terms of value. In North America majority of the population has adopted the lawn mower technology for their household applications such as backyard beautifications and enhancing appearance of lawns.

This factor is expected to boost the market growth for residential end user in North America lawn mower market. Based on the fuel type, lawn mower market is segregated into five types which are manual-powered, gas-powered, propane powered, electric corded and electric cordless. Among these fuel types, gas-powered lawn mower is anticipated to lead the North America market by holding more than 37% during the forecast period.

However, increasing awareness about carbon emissions and energy consumption this segment is projected to witness decline in order to market growth. Depending upon the blade type, market is segmented into four blades which include cylindrical blade, standard blade, mulching blade and lifting blade. Among these types, standard blade and mulching blade are estimated to have significant market growth during the forecast period due to higher efficiency and enhanced quality of the cut.



Impact of Covid-19 on North America Lawn Mower Market:

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought many developers and manufactures to a halt due to supply chain disruptions, as many countries have been in lockdown situations. However, in North America the pandemic had very little impact on lawn mower industry.

The market is expected to be optimistic in the post-pandemic scenario as markets of developed countries are witnessing stable demand for garden machineries. Due to lockdown and work from home situations, many users have adopted the gardening as their hobby which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.



Major Companies present in the market:

Considered in this report

Geography: North America

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Aspects covered in this report

North America lawn mower market with its value and forecast along with its segments

lawn mower market with its value and forecast along with its segments Country-wise lawn mower market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Regions covered in the report

United States of America

Canada

Mexico

Types of Product in the report:

Walk behind Mower

Ride-on Mower

Robotic Lawn Mower

By End User in the report:

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government and Others

Type of Fuel in the report:

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric-corded

Electric-cordless

By Drive Type in the report:

AWD (All-wheel Drive)

FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

By Blade Type in the report:

Cylinder Blade

Standard Blade

Mulching Blade

Others (Lifting Blade)

