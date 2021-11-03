North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Report 2021: Ongoing Vehicle Power Train Electrification is Expected to Accelerate in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies five business models and five component categories that aftermarket participants can tap into and provides an in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of these new demand pockets.

The North American passenger vehicle industry is approaching an inflection point. The ongoing vehicle power train electrification is expected to accelerate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as policymakers and the entire mobility ecosystem intensify their focus on the sustainability aspects of personal motoring.

As passenger vehicle electrification progresses, aftermarket participants increasingly agree that the entire value chain's revenue and profit pools will shrink due to the burgeoning plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)/battery electric vehicle (BEV) footprint in the overall light vehicle parc.

Against this backdrop, the analyst identifies business models and component categories expected to emerge as new demand pockets for incumbents and new entrants in the North American automotive aftermarket.

The research offers insights for stakeholders across the light vehicle aftermarket value chain, including but not limited to:

(i) Service providers investing or contemplating to invest in battery end-of-life management and battery charging needs fulfilment for personal vehicles and shared mobility fleets

(ii) Aftermarket component suppliers, distributors, retailers, and end-channel workshops

Research Highlights

For each business model discussed, apart from the opportunity and revenue estimation, the study touches on resource strategy, channel strategy, partnership strategy, key initiatives, and key cost/revenue drivers and restraints.

For each component category, besides the regular quantitative insights, such as market size and revenue estimation, the study briefly highlights anticipated failure modes and replacement trends.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the anticipated overall electrification trajectory of the North American light vehicle population from 2020 to 2030?

What is the age mix of the North American PHEV/BEV population between 2020 and 2030?

What are the key impediments to electric vehicle adoption and how do various aftermarket participants address these concerns with their unique business models?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints for these electrification-led business models?

Who are the market leaders for each of the business models identified?

What are other emerging growth opportunities in the PHEV/BEV aftermarket?

Which are the companies-to-action capitalizing on these nascent growth opportunities and what is the way forward for prospective investors contemplating to enter into similar business lines?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the PHEV/BEV Servicing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Abbreviations and Glossary

2. Growth Environment

Impact of C.A.S.E on the Aftermarket Ecosystem

Incumbents and New Entrants are Addressing Common Impediments to EV Adoption

Key Findings

Electrification Policy and Investment Landscape - United States

Electrification Policy and Investment Landscape - Canada

Evolving Battery Technology and Economics

Electrification-led Business Models

EV Components Replacements in the Aftermarket

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Scope of Analysis

PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Segmentation

Growth Drivers for the PHEV/BEV Aftermarket

Growth Restraints for the PHEV/BEV Aftermarket

Forecast Assumptions, PHEV/BEV Aftermarket

Key Growth Metrics, PHEV/BEV Aftermarket - Electrification-led Business Models

Key Growth Metrics, PHEV/BEV Aftermarket - EV Component Replacements

4. PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO Forecasts

PHEV/BEV Unit Sales Forecast

PHEV/BEV Vehicles in Operation Forecast

PHEV/BEV Percent VIO Forecast by Age

PHEV VIO Forecast by Age

BEV VIO Forecast by Age

5. EV Battery End-of-Life Management

Process Overview - EV Battery End-of-Life Management

Business Model Overview - EV Battery End-of-Life Management

Growth Drivers for EV Battery End-of-Life Management

Growth Restraints for EV Battery End-of-Life Management

Cumulative Retired Battery Capacity Forecast

Cumulative Revenue Forecast

Battery 4R Services - Spiers New Technologies, United States

Battery Recycling - Li-Cycle, United States and Canada

6. Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments

Process Overview - Total-Loss Vehicle Battery Refurbishments

Business Model Overview - Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments

Growth Drivers for Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments

Growth Restraints for Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments

Reusable Battery Capacity Forecast

Revenue Forecast

7. Private Level 2 EVSE Sales (b2c)

Home Charging Preferences of BEV Users Set to Drive Level 2 EVSE Sales

Business Model Overview - Private Level 2 EVSE Sales

Growth Drivers for Private Level 2 EVSE Sales

Growth Restraints for Private Level 2 EVSE Sales

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

8. Mobile DC Fast Charging

DC Fast Charging Infrastructure Deficit in North America

Business Model Overview - Mobile DC Fast Charging

Growth Drivers for Mobile DC Fast Charging

Growth Restraints for Mobile DC Fast Charging

Energy Demand Forecast

Revenue Forecast

DC Fast Charging on Demand - SparkCharge

9. Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets

Process Overview - Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets

Business Model Overview - Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets

Growth Drivers for Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets

Growth Restraints for Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets

Ride Hailing BEV Fleet Energy Consumption Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Modular Battery Swapping - Ample, United States

10. PHEV/BEV Spare Parts Replacement Opportunity

Unit Shipment Forecast of PHEV/BEV Replacement Components

Revenue Forecast for PHEV/BEV Replacement Components

eCompressors (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Integrated Starter Generator (PHEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Batteries (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Power Electronics (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Drive Motors (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Hybrid/EV Conversions of ICE VIO

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile Service for Private EVs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Dealer Infrastructure Upgrades for EV Support

Growth Opportunity 4 - Tire Life Optimization Technology for EV Fleets

Growth Opportunity 5 - SOTA Updates

12. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Ample

SparkCharge

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co8148

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

