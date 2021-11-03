North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Report 2021: Ongoing Vehicle Power Train Electrification is Expected to Accelerate in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nov 03, 2021, 08:15 ET
The "North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies five business models and five component categories that aftermarket participants can tap into and provides an in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of these new demand pockets.
The North American passenger vehicle industry is approaching an inflection point. The ongoing vehicle power train electrification is expected to accelerate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as policymakers and the entire mobility ecosystem intensify their focus on the sustainability aspects of personal motoring.
As passenger vehicle electrification progresses, aftermarket participants increasingly agree that the entire value chain's revenue and profit pools will shrink due to the burgeoning plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)/battery electric vehicle (BEV) footprint in the overall light vehicle parc.
Against this backdrop, the analyst identifies business models and component categories expected to emerge as new demand pockets for incumbents and new entrants in the North American automotive aftermarket.
The research offers insights for stakeholders across the light vehicle aftermarket value chain, including but not limited to:
- (i) Service providers investing or contemplating to invest in battery end-of-life management and battery charging needs fulfilment for personal vehicles and shared mobility fleets
- (ii) Aftermarket component suppliers, distributors, retailers, and end-channel workshops
Research Highlights
- For each business model discussed, apart from the opportunity and revenue estimation, the study touches on resource strategy, channel strategy, partnership strategy, key initiatives, and key cost/revenue drivers and restraints.
- For each component category, besides the regular quantitative insights, such as market size and revenue estimation, the study briefly highlights anticipated failure modes and replacement trends.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the anticipated overall electrification trajectory of the North American light vehicle population from 2020 to 2030?
- What is the age mix of the North American PHEV/BEV population between 2020 and 2030?
- What are the key impediments to electric vehicle adoption and how do various aftermarket participants address these concerns with their unique business models?
- What are the key growth drivers and restraints for these electrification-led business models?
- Who are the market leaders for each of the business models identified?
- What are other emerging growth opportunities in the PHEV/BEV aftermarket?
- Which are the companies-to-action capitalizing on these nascent growth opportunities and what is the way forward for prospective investors contemplating to enter into similar business lines?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the PHEV/BEV Servicing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Abbreviations and Glossary
2. Growth Environment
- Impact of C.A.S.E on the Aftermarket Ecosystem
- Incumbents and New Entrants are Addressing Common Impediments to EV Adoption
- Key Findings
- Electrification Policy and Investment Landscape - United States
- Electrification Policy and Investment Landscape - Canada
- Evolving Battery Technology and Economics
- Electrification-led Business Models
- EV Components Replacements in the Aftermarket
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Scope of Analysis
- PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for the PHEV/BEV Aftermarket
- Growth Restraints for the PHEV/BEV Aftermarket
- Forecast Assumptions, PHEV/BEV Aftermarket
- Key Growth Metrics, PHEV/BEV Aftermarket - Electrification-led Business Models
- Key Growth Metrics, PHEV/BEV Aftermarket - EV Component Replacements
4. PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO Forecasts
- PHEV/BEV Unit Sales Forecast
- PHEV/BEV Vehicles in Operation Forecast
- PHEV/BEV Percent VIO Forecast by Age
- PHEV VIO Forecast by Age
- BEV VIO Forecast by Age
5. EV Battery End-of-Life Management
- Process Overview - EV Battery End-of-Life Management
- Business Model Overview - EV Battery End-of-Life Management
- Growth Drivers for EV Battery End-of-Life Management
- Growth Restraints for EV Battery End-of-Life Management
- Cumulative Retired Battery Capacity Forecast
- Cumulative Revenue Forecast
- Battery 4R Services - Spiers New Technologies, United States
- Battery Recycling - Li-Cycle, United States and Canada
6. Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments
- Process Overview - Total-Loss Vehicle Battery Refurbishments
- Business Model Overview - Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments
- Growth Drivers for Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments
- Growth Restraints for Totaled Vehicle Battery Refurbishments
- Reusable Battery Capacity Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
7. Private Level 2 EVSE Sales (b2c)
- Home Charging Preferences of BEV Users Set to Drive Level 2 EVSE Sales
- Business Model Overview - Private Level 2 EVSE Sales
- Growth Drivers for Private Level 2 EVSE Sales
- Growth Restraints for Private Level 2 EVSE Sales
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
8. Mobile DC Fast Charging
- DC Fast Charging Infrastructure Deficit in North America
- Business Model Overview - Mobile DC Fast Charging
- Growth Drivers for Mobile DC Fast Charging
- Growth Restraints for Mobile DC Fast Charging
- Energy Demand Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- DC Fast Charging on Demand - SparkCharge
9. Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets
- Process Overview - Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets
- Business Model Overview - Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets
- Growth Drivers for Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets
- Growth Restraints for Modular Battery Swapping for Fleets
- Ride Hailing BEV Fleet Energy Consumption Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Modular Battery Swapping - Ample, United States
10. PHEV/BEV Spare Parts Replacement Opportunity
- Unit Shipment Forecast of PHEV/BEV Replacement Components
- Revenue Forecast for PHEV/BEV Replacement Components
- eCompressors (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Integrated Starter Generator (PHEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Batteries (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Power Electronics (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Drive Motors (BEV) Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Hybrid/EV Conversions of ICE VIO
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile Service for Private EVs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Dealer Infrastructure Upgrades for EV Support
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Tire Life Optimization Technology for EV Fleets
- Growth Opportunity 5 - SOTA Updates
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Ample
- SparkCharge
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co8148
