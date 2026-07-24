North American Hockey Leaders Launch India Hockey 360 Festival to Grow the Game Globally

CHANDIGARH, India, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organized by NHL broadcaster Randip Janda and Tulsea Sports Marketing (TSM), a multicultural sports marketing firm based in New York, Los Angeles and India, the inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival will bring North American hockey expertise to India from July 31 – August 2 in Chandigarh, India.

Supported by some of hockey's most respected organizations – including the National Hockey League (NHL), the Vancouver Canucks and Bauer Hockey, along with additional NHL organizations, the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI), hockey partners and community supporters – the festival aims to strengthen international collaboration through grassroots player development, coaching education and community programming.

Featured guest Harry Mahesh, a member of the Abbotsford Canucks' Calder Cup championship-winning coaching staff, will lead player development sessions and share professional coaching perspectives during the Coaches Summit.

Sreesha Vaman, Partner at Tulsea Sports Marketing in New York, said that the festival reflects the company's mission to help sports organizations build meaningful relationships with diverse communities.

"Developing meaningful engagement with the global South Asian diaspora through sports is central to our mission at TSM," said Vaman. "India Hockey 360 brings that mission to life by connecting North American hockey expertise with India's growing interest in ice hockey and roller hockey, creating lasting opportunities for players, coaches and the sport itself."

For Janda, recognized as the NHL's first full-time South Asian colour commentator in league history and host of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi, the festival represents an opportunity to give back to the game by sharing his experience with the next generation of players and coaches in India.

"Hockey has given me incredible opportunities throughout my career, and this festival is about sharing that passion and creating opportunities for the next generation of players and coaches in India," said Janda.

The India Hockey 360 Festival schedule includes:

August 1 — Try Hockey Activation

Nexus Elante, Chandigarh

3:30 PM–9:00 PM | Players of all ages welcome

August 2 — Coaching & Player Development Day

In partnership with the Ice Hockey Association of India

Sector 10 Rink, Chandigarh

Coaches Summit: 9:30 AM–12:00 PM | Roller Hockey Clinic: 1:30 PM–4:30 PM

The India Hockey 360 Festival is designed to create long-term pathways for hockey development in India through international partnerships and community engagement.

About India Hockey 360 Festival

India Hockey 360 Festival is a grassroots hockey initiative connecting players, coaches and communities with international hockey expertise. The festival is co-organized by Randip Janda and Tulsea Sports Marketing.

About Tulsea Sports Marketing

Tulsea Sports Marketing is a multicultural sports marketing firm that advises sports organizations to build meaningful connections with diverse audiences worldwide. TSM has partnered with many North American rightsholders to engage the global South Asian diaspora, including leagues and teams in the NHL, NBA, MLB, and Major League Cricket.

Media Availability

Randip Janda, Harry Mahesh and Sreesha Vaman are available for interviews before and after the festival.

SOURCE Tulsea Sports Marketing (TSM)