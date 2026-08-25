North American Van Lines Rated #1 in Satisfaction by Relocated Employees for Eighth Straight Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, top household, corporate relocation and long-distance moving company, is proud to receive the highest average satisfaction score ranking amongst US moving providers for the eighth year in a row per the 32nd Annual Trippel Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey©*.

North American Van Lines, Inc. has been rated #1 in satisfaction for moving/relocation services by Relocating Employees for the 8th year in a row per the 32nd annual Trippel National Relocating Employee Survey by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC.

The survey, conducted by Trippel Survey & Research, polled 4,655 relocating employees to rank their satisfaction with relocation services, including evaluating the quality of their household goods moving service provider. Since 2019, North American Van Lines has been rated number one in this category, reflecting the network's commitment to delivering high-quality moving services for all customers.

"To be recognized as number one in employee relocation satisfaction for eight consecutive years reflects our network's relentless commitment to excellence," says Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of North American Van Lines. "This top ranking in the Trippel Survey underscores our dedication to innovation and operational quality. Whether moving corporate teams or individual families, our network professionals know every transition is unique, and we remain grateful for the trust placed in us year after year."

Through a robust domestic and global network of affiliated moving partners, North American has been providing consumer and corporate customers with quality moving and relocation services for over 90 years. The company is dedicated to providing every customer with a personalized moving experience that surpasses expectations and redefines customer satisfaction.

For over 90 years, North American Van Lines has delivered seamless relocation experiences built on integrity, reliability, and innovation. As the network enters its tenth decade, it remains dedicated to moving their customers, the company and the moving industry forward.

Learn more about North American Van Lines's award-winning services: https://www.northamerican.com/

*Report provided by Trippel Survey & Research LLC©

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sirva Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. With more than 500 agents and affiliates worldwide, North American has been ranked highest in satisfaction by Trippel's Relocating Employee Survey for eight consecutive years and is a certified ProMover® of the American Trucking Association. For more information, call (800)228-3092 or visit northamerican.com. U.S. DOT No. 070851

Media Contacts

Laura McKay

North American Van Lines, Inc.

630.797.8213

[email protected]

SOURCE North American Van Lines, Inc.