LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rural medical facilities face increasing operational challenges, North Canyon Medical Center joins the award-winning series, "All Access Hosted by Andy Garcia," to explore how technical innovation and organizational agility stabilize local economies and healthcare access.

North Canyon Network of Care

The upcoming segment, set to film later this year, focuses on the critical role of independent medical networks within the American landscape. Production will take place primarily at the North Canyon Medical Center campus in Gooding, Idaho, with additional filming scheduled across its regional clinic network in Buhl, Hailey, Jerome, and Twin Falls. The program examines the logistical and technological frameworks necessary to maintain high-level medical services in areas where geography often dictates health outcomes.

By documenting the intersection of modern robotics and human expertise, the series provides Public Television viewers with a comprehensive look at the modern rural hospital as a primary employer and economic stabilizer. This production explores the practical application of healthcare innovation, specifically focusing on how smaller hospitals can act as "speedboats" to adopt new technologies faster than massive healthcare conglomerates.

Maintaining a Critical Access Hospital requires navigating a complex environment of legislative shifts and reimbursement adjustments. Currently, nearly one-third of such facilities across the United States are at risk of closure, a trend that can lead to increased emergency response times and the migration of families away from small towns. To counter these pressures, North Canyon Medical Center took the bold step of dissolving its traditional taxing district to allow for geographical growth and broader patient services. This structural agility enables the adoption of AI-driven tools, robotic-assisted surgery, and telemedicine protocols that are often implemented more rapidly than in larger, urban bureaucratic systems. Beyond the machinery, the segment emphasizes the human element: the skilled professionals who operate this technology and maintain the personal trust essential to community medicine.

By focusing on these solutions, the documentary provides a roadmap for how rural communities can maintain their vitality through a balance of high-tech tools and high-touch care. The project seeks to educate policymakers and the public on the strategic importance of sustaining these innovative medical hubs to protect the health and safety of small-town populations.

About All Access hosted by Andy Garcia: "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational program that highlights the latest stories and trends impacting the world today. The series is distributed to Public Television stations throughout the country to provide viewers with insightful content on business, health, and social issues. Learn more at: allaccessptv.com

About North Canyon Medical Center: North Canyon Medical Center is a Critical Access Hospital and regional healthcare network dedicated to providing patient-centered care through advanced technology and a compassionate staff. Based in Gooding, Idaho, the center serves as a vital emergency response hub and economic driver for the surrounding communities. For more information, visit: www.northcanyon.org

SOURCE All Access