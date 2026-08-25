North Carolina Railroad Company Invests $600,000 in Scotland County Rail Project

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North Carolina Railroad Company

Aug 25, 2026, 08:45 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Railroad Company will invest up to $600,000 in critical rail infrastructure for Great Southern Wood-NC, Inc., which plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Scotland County, North Carolina. The lumber company expects to invest $40 million in the project and create more than 40 full-time jobs.

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North Carolina Railroad Company Invests $600,000 in Scotland County Rail Project
North Carolina Railroad Company Invests $600,000 in Scotland County Rail Project

The NCRR Invests grant will help fund the design and construction of on-site rail infrastructure for the new lumber treatment facility at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. Once operational, Great Southern Wood-NC will use the rail project to receive and distribute a minimum of 421 railcar shipments annually by 2030.

Founded in Alabama in 1970, the Laurinburg facility will be the company's 17th treating plant. The company produces pressure-treated pine and distributes a variety of other building materials to dealers in the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors across 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Through NCRR Invests, the North Carolina Railroad Company uses private revenue, not taxpayer dollars, to fund rail projects that attract new employers, expand existing industry, and keep North Carolina competitive. Since launching in 2016, NCRR Invests has funded more than $18 million in rail-related improvements and helped generate more than 12,200 jobs.

"Rail-served businesses like Great Southern Wood-NC understand the benefits of lower transportation costs, greater supply chain efficiency and expanded market access. The track to sustained success is built on infrastructure," said Carl Warren, president and CEO of the North Carolina Railroad Company.

In addition to the Office of Governor Josh Stein, the North Carolina Railroad Company partnered on this project with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Community College System, Richmond Community College, the Golden LEAF Foundation, CSX Rail, North Carolina's Southeast, Duke Energy, the Southeast Regional Airport Authority, Scotland County, the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, the Town of Maxton, and the City of Laurinburg.

SOURCE North Carolina Railroad Company

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