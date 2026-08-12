North Dakota's largest treasure hunt for $25,000 launches Aug. 21

Seven Paces will hide a $25,000 prize in Grand Forks for The Bootlegger's Bounty

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Paces will launch The Bootlegger's Bounty, the largest treasure hunt in North Dakota history, at 9 a.m. Central time Friday, Aug. 21. Somewhere in Grand Forks, a $25,000 prize will be waiting to be found.

The hunt is not a one-day event and has no predetermined end date. It will continue until someone finds the treasure.

Seven Paces announces The Bootlegger’s Bounty, North Dakota’s largest-ever treasure hunt. The hunt for a $25,000 prize begins Aug. 21 in Grand Forks and continues until the treasure is found. Speed Speed Seven Paces co-founders Justin Auch and Matt Winjum announce The Bootlegger’s Bounty, a $25,000 Grand Forks treasure hunt launching Aug. 21 and continuing until the treasure is found.

Inspired by the region's Prohibition-era history and its rumored connection to northern liquor routes associated with Al Capone, the hunt unfolds through a new Seven Paces book combining a fictional bootlegging tale with riddles, maps and hidden clues. Participants will study the story, decipher the clues and explore Grand Forks in search of the prize.

Last year, Seven Paces staged a $20,000 Grand Forks treasure hunt that took more than two months to solve. The Bootlegger's Bounty surpasses that record with a $25,000 prize and an entirely new mystery.

"Aug. 21 is the starting line, not the finish line," said Seven Paces co-founder Justin Auch. "Last year's hunt kept people exploring Grand Forks and chasing clues for more than two months. This year, we're creating an even bigger shared adventure—and the largest treasure hunt North Dakota has ever seen."

The Bootlegger's Bounty is made possible through the support of Visit Grand Forks, Choice Bank, River City Jewelers, Oxford Realty, the Grand Forks Downtown Development Association and Altru.

The E-Book will be released at 6 p.m. Central time Aug. 21. Physical books will also be available at the Grand Forks Street Fair, Urban Stampede and Rhombus Guys Pizza. Hunt information, purchasing details and official rules are available at sevenpaces.com.

About Seven Paces

Seven Paces LLC is a Grand Forks-based treasure hunt company founded by local business owners Justin Auch and Matt Winjum. Its hunts combine storytelling, local history, puzzles and real-world exploration, leading participants to hidden cash prizes.

sevenpaces.com

SOURCE Seven Paces