North Launches Noros, the First AI FinOps Agent That Answers Cloud Cost Questions in Real Time

Noros is an AI FinOps agent that gives finance, engineering, and product teams a direct line to their cloud environment, in plain language, in real time.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North.cloud, the AI-powered FinOps platform, today announced the launch of Noros, an AI agent purpose-built for cloud financial management. Noros makes it easier than ever for organizations to understand and act on cloud spend. Questions that once took days to route across teams now take seconds. With the release of Noros, development, product, and finance teams can quickly optimize cloud spend, track goals, and surface insights they didn't have before, without the overhead of manual FinOps.

Noros is available now at noros.ai.

North.cloud is proud to unveil their FinOps agent, Noros. Noros is the world's first AI FinOps agent, continuously syncing with live cloud cost data across providers to identify optimization opportunities, navigate complex multi-account environments, and surface actionable insights that reduce spend and improve performance.

"Cloud costs keep getting harder to manage, and the core problem isn't missing data, it's too much data without context," said Matt Biringer, Co-Founder and CEO of North. "We spent three years watching this problem compound across hundreds of companies. Noros is what we built to fix it: an agent that can take the full complexity of a cloud environment, understand what it means for your business, and tell you what to do about it."

An AI Agent Built for Every Seat at the Table

Noros was built from the ground up as a unified system. Where most cloud cost tools are reactive—alerting after a spike has already happened—Noros tracks the KPIs your business cares about, surfaces anomalies before they compound, and connects cloud data to business outcomes in plain language.

At the center of Noros is a cloud finance LLM trained on simulations from over 10 million optimization data points. It operates on raw cost and usage data, analyzing hundreds of columns across services, resources, usage types, pricing models, and time to surface how cost behavior actually emerges.

Noros allows teams to:

Get direct answers to hard questions : Ask why spend jumped 22% last month, which teams are driving cost increases, or whether you're on track to hit your yearly target. Noros reasons across the full dataset and returns clear, contextual answers grounded in your actual environment. It maintains context across follow-ups, refining the explanation as you dig deeper rather than restarting the analysis.

: Ask why spend jumped 22% last month, which teams are driving cost increases, or whether you're on track to hit your yearly target. Noros reasons across the full dataset and returns clear, contextual answers grounded in your actual environment. It maintains context across follow-ups, refining the explanation as you dig deeper rather than restarting the analysis. Access automated reporting on a schedule : Noros generates analysis and reports in the visualization format your team needs. Set a cadence and updated reports are delivered weekly, monthly, or on a schedule of your choosing.

: Noros generates analysis and reports in the visualization format your team needs. Set a cadence and updated reports are delivered weekly, monthly, or on a schedule of your choosing. Enforce FinOps goals: Manual FinOps priorities get crowded out by urgent work. Noros keeps them on track by understanding your goals and project managing tasks from conception to completion.

Manual FinOps priorities get crowded out by urgent work. Noros keeps them on track by understanding your goals and project managing tasks from conception to completion. Explore data interactively: Ask Noros to build a dashboard and it generates one in real time, tailored to what you're investigating. Teams can surface exactly the views they need without relying on a data analyst or predefined reports, essentially building their own FinOps product agentically.

Built on Three Years of FinOps Data

Noros is a new product built within the North ecosystem. North has spent three years working with hundreds of engineering and finance teams across cloud providers, and the model at the center of Noros reflects that depth. The system doesn't just answer queries. It improves within each domain over time as each specialist agent develops a sharper understanding of its area.

North customers have access to Noros today at no additional cost. For everyone else, a 14-day free trial is available at noros.ai.

About North

North.cloud helps engineering, finance, and cloud teams optimize cloud spend with greater control and automation. The AI-powered FinOps platform delivers automated commitment management, AI-driven rightsizing, real-time cost intelligence, and cloud visibility, helping teams improve commitment efficiency, reduce on-demand exposure, and take control of costs.

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SOURCE North.Cloud