NorthLinks Bio Launches with $34 Million Financing to Advance Broad-Spectrum Respiratory Antiviral Platform

– Financing by RA Capital Management to advance HEX17, its lead intranasal

preventative antiviral candidate, toward Phase 2b readiness –

– UK-based Pneumagen Ltd. reorganized to create US-based NorthLinks Bio, while

maintaining research operations in St Andrews, Scotland –

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthLinks Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing broad-spectrum antiviral preventive medicines for respiratory viral infections, today announced both its launch and the completion of a $34 million financing by RA Capital Management. In conjunction with the financing, Pneumagen Ltd. has reorganized into US-based NorthLinks Bio, with continued research operations in St Andrews, Scotland.

The financing will enable NorthLinks Bio to advance its lead intranasal prophylactic antiviral candidate, HEX17, toward Phase 2b readiness and fund continued development of its proprietary glycan-targeted platform for prevention and treatment of respiratory viral infections. Proceeds will also support HEX17 manufacturing and establish NorthLinks Bio's US operations to support future clinical development in influenza and other respiratory viral indications.

HEX17 is a convenient intranasal spray designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against respiratory virus infections by targeting sialic acid, a validated host receptor involved in multiple respiratory pathogens' entry into host cells. HEX17 is designed to prevent infections at the earliest stages and has the potential to maintain activity despite ongoing viral evolution and the emergence of new variants.

HEX17 has successfully completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies, including an influenza human challenge study in which prophylactic administration resulted in an approximately 50% reduction in symptomatic influenza infection, accompanied by reductions in symptom severity and viral shedding. This result is comparable to numbers observed in similar studies performed with approved influenza antivirals.

HEX17 originated from NorthLinks Bio's glycan-targeted platform, which is based on engineered carbohydrate-binding modules (CBMs) designed to bind with high affinity to sialic acids present on the surface of respiratory epithelial cells. The platform has potential applications across multiple respiratory viruses and may support both prophylactic and therapeutic approaches.

NorthLinks Bio has assembled an experienced leadership team to guide the company's next stage of growth and development led by Chief Executive Officer Fanny Cavalié, a Venture Partner at RA Capital's Raven healthcare incubator and previously Chief Strategy & Business Operations Officer at Foghorn Therapeutics.

"Respiratory viruses continue to represent a significant global health burden despite the availability of vaccines and antiviral therapies," said Fanny Cavalié, CEO of NorthLinks Bio. "We believe there is a substantial opportunity for a convenient, broad-spectrum intranasal prophylactic capable of providing continuous protection across influenza strains and potentially other respiratory viruses. By targeting a validated host pathway, HEX17 is designed to provide broad protection that may remain resilient to viral evolution and support prophylactic use across respiratory virus seasons."

Douglas Thomson, former CEO of Pneumagen, will transition to the NorthLinks Bio Board of Directors. "I am excited for the next stage of growth and to continue to support the company through it," said Thomson.

In addition to Douglas Thomson and Fanny Cavalié, NorthLinks Bio's board comprises: Laura Tadvalkar, Managing Director at RA Capital; Mario Barro, Head of Infectious Diseases at RA Capital; Fenel Eloi, former COO of Cell Signaling Technology; and John Beadle, former CEO of PsiOxus Therapeutics.

About NorthLinks Bio

NorthLinks Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing broad-spectrum prophylactic therapies for respiratory viruses. The company's lead candidate, HEX17, is an intranasal prophylactic designed to prevent infection by targeting host-cell receptors involved in viral entry. Built on the company's proprietary glycan-targeted platform, NorthLinks Bio is advancing a strain-agnostic approach intended to provide protection against multiple respiratory viruses while maintaining activity despite viral evolution. NorthLinks Bio is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with research operations in St Andrews, Scotland. For more information, visit www.northlinksbio.com.

SOURCE Northlinks Bio