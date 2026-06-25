NorthVault AI Unveils 43.75 MW AI Data Centre Campus in Ontario, With 4 MW Available Now

Independently validated by CRSC. 4 MW available today, the full 43.75 MW energized by Q3 2027, a path to 120 MW, and diverse dark fibre to Toronto and Chicago.

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NorthVault AI today unveiled a power secured AI data centre campus in Ontario. With 4 MW of grid power available now and the full 43.75 MW energized by Q3 2027, NorthVault removes the binding constraint on AI compute: power that is ready, not years away.

While new sites wait 12 to 18 months for utility interconnection, NorthVault has completed its System Impact Assessment and is moving now. The 43.75 MW build out was independently validated by Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC), a Canadian data centre engineering firm operating since 1989, which confirmed the site as sound and ready, with a path to 120 MW thereafter.

The campus is engineered for direct liquid to chip cooling and high density GPU deployment. A closed loop design consumes zero water, and Ontario's near zero carbon grid delivers low cost, stable power meeting strict ESG mandates.

Connectivity is built for resilience, with three carriers over diverse dark fibre to Toronto and Chicago, supporting demanding AI training and inference workloads. The site is fully Canadian sovereign and designed to SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards.

"NorthVault has solved the two constraints that decide AI deals, power and connectivity," said Chris Tsiropoulos, President of NorthVault AI. "Qualified operators can deploy on a timeline few sites in North America can match."

NorthVault is in discussions with neocloud operators and AI and high performance computing tenants. It is now accepting reservations for the 4 MW available today and evaluating strategic partnerships for the build out. Contact [email protected].

About NorthVault AI

NorthVault AI develops sovereign, liquid cooled GPU data centre capacity in Ontario, Canada, pairing power secured in advance with NVIDIA native infrastructure and diverse dark fibre. More at northvault.ai.

Figures reflect an independent CRSC feasibility study and are indicative, subject to final engineering, utility confirmation, and definitive agreements. Capacities and timelines are subject to grid availability.

SOURCE NorthVault