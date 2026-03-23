Northwestern Mutual Expands Presence on Barron's Prestigious Top 1,500 List

Company sees 35% increase of advisors featured YoY

MILWAUKEE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northwestern Mutual announced that 23 of its financial advisors were included among the nation's most accomplished financial professionals in Barron's Top 1,500 list, a 35% increase from 2025.

Barron's Top 1,500 is a prestigious, data-driven ranking that evaluates U.S. financial advisors on assets, revenue, growth, client retention, experience, quality of practice, and regulatory records using verified surveys and public filings. Inclusion on this list signals exceptional performance, demonstrating advisors' commitment to wealth management as part of a comprehensive plan for financial security.

"These elite financial advisors have earned the trust of their clients because of their expertise and deep commitment to comprehensive financial planning," said Northwestern Mutual Chief Field Officer John Roberts. "That approach to planning – combining a full suite of sophisticated investment solutions alongside world-class insurance products – stands apart in the marketplace and is designed to deliver superior financial outcomes to clients over the long-term."

Northwestern Mutual's field force of financial advisors is the largest in its nearly 170-year history, with more than 8,000 full-time advisors and more than 11,500 team members. In 2025, the company saw record recruiting of more than 3,400 new financial representatives, and the 14th consecutive year of growing the number of veteran advisors. Its financial experts also continue to garner national acclaim, with 230 of its teams being listed on Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams earlier in 2026.

To find a Northwestern Mutual advisor or learn about Northwestern Mutual's financial planning solutions, visit northwesternmutual.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual