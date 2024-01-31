Northwestern Mutual Named One of the "World's Most Admired Companies"

News provided by

Northwestern Mutual

31 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

FORTUNE honors company with strong rankings in social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness and quality of products and services based on annual survey

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine – a prestigious recognition the company has earned for several years. Northwestern Mutual secured the No. two ranking in the social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness and quality of products and services categories. The company also ranked highly for people management and use of corporate assets.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a FORTUNE World's Most Admired company and trusted leader in our industry," said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. "After an exceptional year of business performance, this recognition is further evidence that our distinctive and comprehensive approach to financial planning – combining insurance and investments – has never been more relevant. Our approach is proven to deliver superior outcomes for the clients we proudly serve and ensure Northwestern Mutual provides value for generations to come."

For more than two decades, FORTUNE has surveyed leading global executives, board directors and financial analysts, evaluating companies across more than 50 industries on a variety of attributes. Based on the results of this annual review, the publication identifies companies with the strongest reputations and business results, naming the best to its Most Admired list.

In addition to this year's World's Most Admired Companies recognition, Northwestern Mutual continues to provide financial well-being to policyowners by earning elite financial strength ratings each year. Additionally, the company will once again break its own industry-leading dividend payout record, with an expected $7.3 billion to be delivered to its policyowners in 2024.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

Ratings are for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company as of the most recent review and report by each rating agency. Ratings are as of 11/23 (Moody's Investors Service), 8/23 (A.M. Best Company), 8/23 (Fitch Ratings) and 5/23 (S&P Global Ratings). Ratings are subject to change.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

