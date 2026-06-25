Not Your Average (Cup of) Joe: Paramount Coffee Debuts Joe Knows Coffee® Cold Brew

LANSING, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 90 years of perfecting hot coffee, Paramount Coffee is officially cooling things down with Joe Knows Coffee® Cold Brew, a premium ready-to-drink cold brew that pairs serious coffee credentials with a playful streak. The smooth, rich, caffeinated cold brew comes in 12-ounce cans in four memorable flavors: Caramel Café, Mocha Mo-Joe, Vanilla Chill, and Tall, Dark and Handsome. Enjoy coffeehouse-style flavor straight from the can or customize it with cold foam, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, or dessert-inspired toppings. Whether you're on the go or creating your own coffeehouse masterpiece, Joe Knows Coffee proves great coffee doesn't have to take itself too seriously. The new line launches in late July at ParamountCoffee.com and select retailers nationwide.

New Joe Knows Coffee® Cold Brew is adding a cool twist to Paramount Coffee's 90-year coffee legacy. Crafted with the same expertise behind generations of great coffee, these ready-to-drink cold brews are smooth, rich, and full of personality. This premium cold brew comes in four irresistible flavors: Caramel Café, Mocha Mo-Joe, Vanilla Chill, and Tall, Dark and Handsome. Because great coffee should be as fun as it is delicious.

"Life's too short for boring coffee," says Rich Schaafsma, President of Paramount Coffee. "Joe Knows Coffee Cold Brew pairs premium cold brew craftsmanship with fun, personality-packed flavors that don't take themselves too seriously. Whether you drink it straight from the can or have some fun customizing it with toppings and mix-ins, the only rule is to enjoy it your way."

Cold brew is a hot trend according to data from the National Coffee Association. The Fall 2025 National Coffee Data Trends report shows that 21% of American adults had a cold brew coffee in the past week, representing an increase of 50% since 2020. Gen Z prefers chilled coffee over hot, as 40% choose to drink cold or iced, while 17% prefer frozen.

Introduced in 2009, the Joe Knows Coffee brand is the best-selling ground coffee from Paramount Coffee. Crafted from high-quality 100% Arabica beans, the coffee is sourced from the finest coffee growers in the world. Joe Knows Coffee is available in single-serve pods, creative flavors, seasonal packaging, and now ready-to-drink cold brew in cans.

Cold brew differs from iced traditional coffee; it's made by steeping coffee in cold water for several hours, producing a less bitter, smoother taste.

Joe Knows Coffee Cold Brew comes in four fun-loving flavors:

Caramel Café offers sweet, butter and warmly toasted notes with a subtle nutty finish.

offers sweet, butter and warmly toasted notes with a subtle nutty finish. Mocha Mo-Joe is smooth and indulgent with bold cocoa and a refined bittersweet finish.

is smooth and indulgent with bold cocoa and a refined bittersweet finish. Vanilla Chill presents a velvety vanilla, buttery sweetness with subtle notes of caramel and dried fruit.

presents a velvety vanilla, buttery sweetness with subtle notes of caramel and dried fruit. Tall, Dark and Handsome is rich, bold and dark roasted with a uniquely smooth finish.

Founded in 1935, Paramount Coffee is a 100% employee-owned company dedicated to roasting expertly crafted coffee that enriches lives. The company combines the agility and responsiveness of a craft roaster with big league experience, providing premium-quality coffee, innovative blends, and packaging solutions that help customers stay ahead of evolving consumer trends. As a true partner in its customers' success, Paramount delivers customized coffee solutions sourced with integrity, including farm-direct and organic options. Available in a wide range of flavors and formats, Paramount's coffees are served in restaurants nationwide and available through retail and online channels. For more information, visit ParamountCoffee.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

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SOURCE Paramount Coffee