NOTICE: Investors in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

Investors who purchased shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) prior to April 2023 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: HUBG shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 29, 2026, an investor inNASDAQ: HUBG shares filed a lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hub Group's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group's operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth, and that Hub Group's financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group's operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

Those who purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.