Notice of Data Event: Bellflower Unified School District

BELLFLOWER, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellflower Unified School District ("Bellflower") became aware of unauthorized activity within certain computer systems. Upon discovery, Bellflower took immediate action to secure the network and investigate the event. This included engaging a third-party team of forensic experts to investigate the incident and determine the full nature and scope of the event. Following a thorough forensics investigation and exhaustive review of the potentially affected data, on April 15, 2026, Bellflower learned certain personal or sensitive information contained in its environment may have been exposed as result of the incident. The information impacted includes name in combination with Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, credit card information, medical information, username and password, state student number, 504 plans, special education records, and health insurance information.

Although the forensic investigation could not rule out the possibility that an unknown actor may have accessed this information, there is no indication whatsoever that any information has been misused at this time. The privacy and protection of information is a top priority for Bellflower, and we deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. Importantly, the information potentially impacted may vary for each individual, and may include all, or just one of the above-listed types of information.

Bellflower recently began notifying potentially affected individuals as quickly as possible via U.S. mail. Furthermore, out of an abundance of caution, Bellflower provided potentially impacted individuals with complimentary credit monitoring services. Additionally, in response to this incident, Bellflower has implemented additional security measures within its network and facilities and is reviewing its current policies and procedures related to data security.

Bellflower has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 9 AM - 5 PM Central Time and can be reached at 877-354-3785. You may also contact us by writing at [email protected].

Although Bellflower is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any information, it is providing notice of this incident out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with applicable laws. Impacted individuals will also receive free credit monitoring, cyber monitoring, and identity theft protection services to those impacted by this incident.

Bellflower encourages individuals with questions about this incident to visit its website at: https://www.busd.k12.ca.us/ for more information. To prevent identity theft and fraud, we recommend you review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity. Individuals may contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files.

SOURCE Bellflower Unified School District