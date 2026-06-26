Notice of Data Security Event

LEWES, Del., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Wellness of Southern Delaware ("WWSD") is notifying individuals of a data security incident that may have affected their personal information. While we are unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of individuals' personal information, we are providing individuals with information about the event, our response, and steps they may take to protect against any misuse of their personal information, should they feel it necessary to do so.

WWSD is posting this notice to provide individuals with information about the data security event and to share resources with people who believe their personal information was potentially impacted. WWSD mailed letters to affected individuals for whom it had sufficient address information on June 26, 2026. Please note, we may not have sufficient address information for all potentially impacted individuals and are offering this notice in the media and posting a similar notice on our website as means of helping inform them.

What Happened? On April 28, 2026, WWSD learned that a provider who rendered aesthetics services under WWSD retained patient contact and other patient-related information after the provider's engagement with WWSD ended. The information affected relates to aesthetics service patients and limited clinical service transactions. We believe some WWSD patients were contacted using this information to offer similar aesthetic services with a new practice.

What Information Was Involved? For Aesthetics Services patients, the affected information may have included their name, email, birthdate, gender, address, phone number, medications and supplements, allergies, and the following information relating to aesthetic services they received: photographs, intake records, aesthetics-related medical history, face maps, dates of services and purchases, and description of services or items purchased.

For Clinical Services patients, the potentially affected information may have included their name, phone number, dates of purchases, and descriptions of items or medication purchased.

For each person affected, only some of these data elements may apply and the specific information impacted varies by individual. The former provider did not have access to the electronic medical records systems used by WWSD for the clinical service line; accordingly, those systems were not compromised during this incident.

What We Are Doing. We have taken steps to mitigate the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future, including, without limitation, enhancing our comprehensive data privacy and security measures. We are in communication with the former provider to attain assurances that the affected information is appropriately returned or destroyed.

What You Can Do. Please review "What Steps Can I Take to Help Protect My Personal Information?" which provides information on what individuals can do to better safeguard against possible misuse of their personal information.

For More Information. If you have questions or concerns that are not addressed in this notice, please call our toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-833-788-9712. This toll-free line is available from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding U.S. Holidays.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience this event may cause. We remain committed to ensuring the security of information in our care.

What Steps Can I Take to Help Protect My Personal Information?

Monitor your accounts : We encourage you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity or errors. Please report any suspicious activity on your account to the institution.

Check credit reports : Under United States law, you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report at:

Equifax P.O. Box 740241 Atlanta, GA 30374 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9701 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 1000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-888-4213 www.transunion.com

Place a security freeze : You may place a security freeze on your credit reports, free of charge. A security freeze prohibits a credit reporting agency from releasing any information from a consumer's credit report without written authorization. However, please be aware that placing a security freeze on your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prevent the timely approval of any requests you make for new loans, credit, mortgages, employment, housing, or other services. You will need to place a security freeze separately with each of the three major credit bureaus if you wish to place a freeze on all your credit files. To request a security freeze, you will need to supply your full name, date of birth, Social Security number, current address, all addresses for up to five previous years, email address, a copy of your state identification card or driver's license, and a copy of a utility bill, bank or insurance statement, or other statement proving residence. To find out more on how to place a security freeze, contact the credit reporting agencies at:

Equifax P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-800-685-1111 equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 transunion.com/credit-freeze

Place a fraud alert : At no charge, you can also have the three major credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on your file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify your identity prior to granting credit in your name. Note, however, that because it tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect you, it may also delay your ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies your identity. Usually, as soon as one credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts on your file; however, you should confirm the fraud alerts with each bureau. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, or should you have any questions regarding your credit report, please contact the credit reporting agencies.

Equifax P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert

Review additional resources : You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, security freezes, fraud alerts, and the steps you can take to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or your state Attorney General, some contact information is shown below. The Federal Trade Commission encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be promptly reported to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state Attorney General. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. This notification was not delayed by law enforcement.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20580

consumer.ftc.gov and ftc.gov/idtheft

1-877-438-4338 Maryland Attorney General

200 St. Paul Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

oag.state.md.us

1-888-743-0023 New York Attorney General

Bureau of Internet and Technology Resources

28 Liberty Street

New York, NY 10005

ag.ny.gov

1-212-416-8433 North Carolina Attorney General

9001 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699

ncdoj.gov

1-877-566-7226 Rhode Island Attorney General

150 South Main Street

Providence, RI 02903

riag.ri.gov

1-401-274-4400 Washington, D.C. Attorney General

441 4th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20001

oag.dc.gov

1-202-727-3400

You also have certain rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) : These rights include, without limitation, the right to know what is in your file; the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information in your file; and the right to have consumer reporting agencies correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information. For more information about the FCRA and your rights pursuant to the FCRA, please visit the following website:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/sites/default/files/articles/pdf/pdf-0096-fair-credit-reporting-act.pdf

Minor's Personal Information Involved : You can request that each of the three national credit reporting agencies perform a manual search for a minor's Social Security number to determine if there is an associated credit report. Copies of identifying information for the minor and parent/guardian may be required, including birth or adoption certificate, Social Security card and government issued identification card. If a credit report exists, you should request a copy of the report and immediately report any fraudulent accounts to the credit reporting agency. You can also report any misuse of a minor's information to the FTC at https://www.identitytheft.gov/. For more information about Child Identity Theft and instructions for requesting a manual Social Security number search, visit the FTC website: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0040-child-identity-theft. Contact information for the three national credit reporting agencies may be found above.

Deceased Family Member's Personal Information Involved: You may choose to notify the three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and request they flag the deceased credit file. This will prevent the credit file information from being used to open credit. To make this request, mail a copy of your family member's death certificate to each company at the addresses below:

Equifax Information Services P.O. Box 105169

Atlanta, GA 30348 Experian Information Services P.O. Box 9701

Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Information Services P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19022

SOURCE Women's Wellness of Southern Delaware