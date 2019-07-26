Notice to CompuNet Patients of AMCA Incident

DAYTON, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC ("CompuNet") announced today that it is mailing letters to some of its patients whose information may have been involved in the American Medical Collection Agency ("AMCA") incident involving unauthorized access to AMCA's systems between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019.

CompuNet learned of the incident on June 5, 2019. AMCA provided billing collection services for CompuNet through a former joint venture partner, Quest Diagnostics. Some of the information on AMCA's system relates to services patients received from CompuNet, including some patients' names, dates of birth, dates of medical service, names of labs or medical service providers, referring doctors, health insurance information, and other medical information. In some cases, patients' social security numbers, credit card numbers, and bank account information were impacted. AMCA advised CompuNet that laboratory results were not impacted by this incident. AMCA has reported that they are actively working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

CompuNet's own systems and databases were not impacted by this incident and only CompuNet patients who were subject to billing collections with AMCA potentially were impacted. Patients whose social security number or financial information was impacted previously received a notification letter with an offer for credit monitoring from AMCA and/or Quest.

CompuNet mailed letters to affected individuals beginning on July 25, 2019. CompuNet recommends affected patients review the statements they receive from their health care providers and health insurers. If they notice services they did not receive, they should contact the provider or insurer immediately. For those patients with financial information affected, they should review the statements they receive from their financial institutions and promptly alert the financial institution if they see any charges they did not authorize. CompuNet has also set up a call center to answer any questions its patients may have. The call center can be reached, toll free, at 1-833-963-0523, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

CompuNet apologizes for any concern or risk this incident may cause its patients. CompuNet has since ceased doing business with AMCA and is taking steps to retrieve and secure all CompuNet information contained in AMCA's systems.

SOURCE CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC