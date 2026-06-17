NoTip Launches Public Beta Test of Its Robotic-Powered Food Delivery Platform on June 17th in Mason, Ohio

NoTip Delivers Food to Your Doorstep For Less. Faster. Safer.

MASON, Ohio, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of food delivery has officially arrived in Mason as NoTip launches public beta testing of its revolutionary robot-powered food delivery platform, giving local residents early access to a faster, smarter, and more affordable way to get their favorite meals delivered.

Mason residents can now download the NoTip app and participate in the company's public beta testing program, helping shape the future of food delivery while experiencing firsthand how robotics, automation, and advanced logistics technology are transforming the industry.

NoTip is a next-generation food delivery platform designed to modernize how food gets delivered to homes. Every NoTip order is delivered by an official NoTip vehicle and robot for a flat $6 delivery fee—no gig worker, no tipping, and no hidden surprises. Our mission is to transform the food delivery industry through innovation and our proprietary technology, making food delivery cheaper, safer, and more reliable than traditional services. By lowering the cost of delivery, NoTip makes convenient food delivery more accessible for everyone.

Unlike traditional delivery platforms, NoTip's patent-pending dual-stage robotic delivery system combines electric road transportation with precise robotic doorstep delivery. This breakthrough approach enables robotic delivery beyond urban sidewalks, allowing NoTip to serve suburban neighborhoods that have traditionally been difficult for autonomous delivery solutions to reach.

The company believes this innovative model has the potential to provide faster, more reliable, and more affordable delivery while reducing many of the frustrations associated with traditional food delivery services, including tipping expectations, hidden fees, menu markups, and inconsistent delivery experiences.

"We believe food delivery should be more affordable, more reliable, and powered by the technology available today," said John Vo. "Public beta testing is an exciting milestone for our team because it allows us to work directly with customers while demonstrating how robotics and automation can improve the delivery experience."

Operating independently from restaurants, NoTip does not charge restaurant commissions that can significantly add to customers' bills. Instead, customers pay a simple flat $6 delivery fee with no tipping required and no uncharging of food, meaning customers pay the same price for food as in the Restaurant.

"We're excited to be part of this next chapter in food delivery," said Christian Bankhead, franchise owner of local Crumble stores in the Mason area and a member of the NoTip Advisory Board. "The technology is impressive, and we're looking forward to seeing how customers respond during beta testing. We believe platforms like NoTip have the potential to create a better experience for both restaurants and consumers."

Throughout the public beta testing period, customers will be able to place orders through the NoTip app, track deliveries in real time, and receive deliveries powered by NoTip's autonomous technology. Customer feedback collected during testing will help guide future platform enhancements and expansion plans.

Starting in our hometown of Mason, Ohio, residents are invited to download the NoTip app beginning June 11th and become some of the first people in the country to experience robotpowered food delivery to their doorstep.

About NoTip

NoTip is a next-generation local commerce and food delivery platform with advanced technology, automation, and robotics. Powered by its patent-pending dual-stage robotic delivery system, NoTip is reimagining how food is ordered, delivered, and experienced by making delivery more affordable, reliable, and accessible. Founded in Mason, Ohio, NoTip combines software, logistics, and autonomous technology to help shape the future of local commerce.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NoTip