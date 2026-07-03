Notta Highlights Privacy Mode for Notta Desktop, a Bot-Free Local Transcription Workflow for Sensitive Meetings

Notta Desktop beta gives teams a local-first way to record and transcribe sensitive meetings without adding a meeting bot

TOKYO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notta today highlighted Privacy Mode for Notta Desktop, a bot-free meeting recording workflow that lets eligible users record and transcribe supported meetings locally when sensitive conversations require more control over data handling.

Notta Desktop supports bot-free recording for online meetings by capturing system audio and microphone audio directly from the user's computer. For teams that cannot or do not want to invite a meeting bot into calls, this provides a way to record conversations from Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex, and other conferencing tools without adding an extra participant to the meeting.

Privacy Mode extends that workflow for conversations where cloud processing may not be appropriate. When enabled, users can record and transcribe supported meetings locally, keep transcripts and recordings on their device, and use the output for follow-up work such as summaries, reports, action items, internal documentation, or customer notes.

"Many teams rely on meeting transcription, but not every conversation belongs in the cloud," said Ryan Zhang, CEO of Notta. "With Notta Desktop and Privacy Mode, we want to give users more control over how they capture sensitive meetings, without forcing them to add a bot to the room."

Notta Desktop is built for customer calls, legal reviews, financial discussions, internal strategy meetings, research interviews, and other conversations where privacy, discretion, or meeting-room simplicity matter. The desktop client also includes meeting detection, one-click recording prompts, and support for both in-person and online meeting capture.

Notta Desktop supports Mac Apple Silicon, Mac Intel, and Windows x64 devices. For macOS, Notta recommends macOS 12 Monterey or later, with macOS 13+ required for full system audio recording and macOS 14.4+ recommended for the best experience. For Windows, Notta supports Windows 10 version 2004 or later and recommends Windows 11. Privacy Mode is available in Notta Desktop 1.1.0 and later for eligible users who download the local offline model. The latest builds are Mac 1.2.0 and Windows 1.2.1. The default local offline model supports auto language detection, English, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, and Simplified Chinese. On macOS 26.0 or later, Apple Speech Analyzer adds support for English, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Cantonese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. To learn more, visit notta.ai.

About Notta

Notta helps individuals and teams capture, transcribe, summarize, and use conversations more effectively. Notta products support meeting transcription, AI notes, multilingual workflows, and productivity use cases across modern teams.

Contact: Notta, [email protected]

SOURCE NOTTA PTE. LTD.