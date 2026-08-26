NOV8TIV Launches N8IQ℠, a Rapid Technology Assessment Built for the AI Era

New evidence-based platform helps executives quickly understand technology maturity, risk and the priorities that matter most

BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOV8TIV Advisory today announced the launch of N8IQ℠, a rapid technology assessment designed to give leadership an evidence-based view of their technology landscape and a prioritized roadmap for action. Built for executive teams, private equity firms, investment banks, corporate development teams and companies active in mergers and acquisitions.

Designed for an AI-driven landscape with shadow IT and SaaS sprawl, N8IQ℠ replaces slow consulting with structured interviews, expert analysis, and artifact reviews. It evaluates organizations across seven domains: strategy, architecture, delivery, organization, process, data, and security.

"Technology assessments have become too slow and too subjective for the pace companies are moving today," said Anil Kshepakaran, Managing Partner at NOV8TIV. "Leadership teams need a credible way to separate signal from noise, understand where the real constraints are and make better decisions faster. N8IQ℠ was built to rapidly provide that clarity."

Each assessment produces scored maturity findings tied to supporting evidence, identified risks, confidence indicators and a prioritized roadmap with timelines, effort levels and business impact. Results are delivered through a secure online portal with distinct executive and technical reporting paths.

"AI readiness is not simply a software question," said Kyle Harbaugh, Managing Partner at NOV8TIV. "It depends on whether your architecture, data, processes, security and organization are ready to support where you want to go. N8IQ℠ gives CEOs, boards, technology leaders, and deal teams a common fact base for deciding what to fund, what to fix and what can wait."

N8IQ℠ is designed for digital modernization planning, annual technology benchmarking, board-level reviews, and pre-acquisition or investment diligence.

For more information, visit www.nov8tiv.com/services/n8iq.

About NOV8TIV Advisory

NOV8TIV is an AI-focused advisory practice that believes every business, no matter its size, deserves access to world-class technology leadership. With decades of experience across all industries, our experts specialize in bridging the gap between complex technology and strategic business goals. NOV8TIV offers expert consulting, innovative solutions, and hands-on implementation to empower companies to scale, adapt, and lead in their industries. Learn more at nov8tiv.com.

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SOURCE NOV8TIV Advisory