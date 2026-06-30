NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Opens Third Location in McLean/Tysons

Northern Virginia's Most Credentialed Surgical and Aesthetic Practice Expands to the Tysons Corridor

MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Northern Virginia's leading destination for board-certified plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, and dermatology, announces the opening of its third location in McLean/Tysons, at 1640 Boro Place, Suite 201, McLean, VA.

The NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology team welcomes patients to its new McLean/Tysons location at The Boro, delivering board-certified plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, cosmetic dermatology, and hair restoration under one standard of care. Inside NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology's new McLean/Tysons location at The Boro, where the reception lounge features the SkinCeuticals skincare collection and the practice's full menu of surgical and aesthetic services.

The new practice at The Boro in Tysons Corner expands NOVA's footprint alongside its Ashburn flagship, which includes an AAAASF-accredited on-site surgical center, an honor held by only about 3% of facilities nationwide, and its sister brand, SkinLab by NOVA Plastic Surgery in Ashburn, offering SkinCeuticals skincare, medical aesthetics, and body sculpting services.

Together, the three locations bring Northern Virginia patients access to a complete ecosystem of plastic surgery, medical-grade aesthetics, cosmetic dermatology, and hair restoration, all under one standard of care.

A team of board-certified plastic surgeons delivers NOVA's surgical care. Dr. Khalique Zahir, MD, FACS, currently serves as Chief of Plastic Surgery at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Dual board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery and trained at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he has authored more than 20 peer-reviewed publications and treats patients in English, Hindi, and Spanish.

Dr. Amir Arsalan, MD, board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, completed his plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at Loma Linda University with aesthetic training in Beverly Hills and Orange County. A Northern Virginia native, he focuses on cosmetic surgery of the breast and body.

The practice was founded in 2011 by Dr. Fadi Nukta, MD, FACS, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons who serves as Founder and Medical Director. A former Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Dr. Nukta sets the clinical standard that guides care at every NOVA location.

"McLean and Tysons are home to patients who hold their care to the highest standard, and they should. Expanding here means delivering the same complete, credentialed experience we built in Ashburn to patients who deserve nothing less," said Dr. Nukta.

The McLean/Tysons location offers NOVA's full menu of services, including plastic surgery for the face, body, and breasts; medical aesthetics, including BOTOX, dermal fillers, Sculptra, CoolSculpting Elite, advanced laser treatments, HydraFacial, and more; integrated cosmetic dermatology; and NeoGraft hair restoration. Every service is delivered under the same standard that has defined NOVA since 2011.

NOVA has been recognized as Best of Loudoun for Best Plastic Surgery (2025), and Director of Dermatological Services, Michele Gittings, PA-C, was named Best Aesthetic Injector in Loudoun County (2025). The practice holds Allergan Black Diamond Partner status and ranks among SkinCeuticals' top sellers in the U.S.

To schedule a consultation at the new McLean/Tysons location or NOVA's Ashburn practice, visit www.novaplasticsurgery.com or call (703) 935-4535.

About NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology



NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology is Northern Virginia's premier surgical and aesthetic destination, founded in 2011 by Dr. Fadi Nukta, MD, FACS, and home to a team of board-certified plastic surgeons. AAAASF accredited, NOVA offers The Complete Equation: plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, cosmetic dermatology, and hair restoration across its Ashburn and McLean/Tysons locations, with sister practice SkinLab Nova serving patients in Ashburn, where Medicine Meets Luxury.

Nova Plastic Surgery - Ashburn

20745 Williamsport Pl, Suite 100

Ashburn, VA 20147

703-215-9152 | novaplasticsurgery.com

Nova Plastic Surgery - The BORO

1640 Boro Place, Suite 201

Mclean, VA 22102

(703) 935-4535 | novaplasticsurgery.com

About SkinLab by Nova Plastic Surgery

SkinLab Nova is Ashburn's leading medical spa and the region's official SkinCeuticals SkinLab, recognized for outstanding clinical excellence and skincare expertise. As the sister practice of NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, SkinLab Nova delivers clinical-grade results in a convenient, personalized experience.

SkinLab Nova offers a streamlined menu of treatments for busy Northern Virginia professionals. Facials, peels, injectables, laser rejuvenation, and CoolSculpting Elite provide visible, lasting results in under an hour. Whether maintaining results from NOVA Plastic Surgery, exploring aesthetics for the first time, or investing in your skin, SkinLab Nova is your entry into the NOVA ecosystem.

SkinLab Nova

44725 Thorndike St, Ashburn, VA 20147

703-661-9604 | skinlabnova.com

Open 7 days a week

Media Contact:

Kathryn Berkhimer - Marketing Director

[email protected] | (703) 935-4535

SOURCE NOVA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology