Novavax to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Location: New York, NY

Recordings

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's corporate growth strategy is designed to deliver value via three key strategic pillars: partnering its technology, capital-efficient research and development (R&D) innovation and a lean and efficient operating model. This includes maximizing impact through partnerships for its marketed products (Nuvaxovid, R21/Matrix-M™), Matrix technology and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Jim Kelly

844-668-2829

[email protected]

Media

Yvonne Sprow

844-264-8571

[email protected]

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.