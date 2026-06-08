Novel Once-Daily Pill Delivers Positive Blood Glucose and Weight Reduction Results

Findings highlight potential to expand oral GLP-1 RA treatment options for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity

NEW ORLEANS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from two phase 2 studies demonstrated positive outcomes for elecoglipron, an investigational oral, once-daily, small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity with weight-related comorbidities. The studies showed reductions in body weight, improvements in A1C (a key measure of average blood glucose levels) and cardiometabolic measures along with a favorable safety profile. Researchers presented data from the SOLSTICE and VISTA trials as symposia at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans.

More than one-quarter of adults with diagnosed diabetes now use injectable GLP-1 RAs — a class of medications that mimic the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone – to help lower blood glucose levels and support weight loss. There is a growing need to expand oral formulations of GLP-1 RAs to expand treatment options and improve outcomes among patients who are unwilling or unable to use injectable therapies.

Elecoglipron Therapy Lead to Nearly Tenfold Greater Mean A1C Reduction

The phase 2b SOLSTICE trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of elecoglipron in adults with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic management (A1C ≥7% and ≤10.5%). The randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study compared elecoglipron with placebo and an established oral GLP-1 RA. Over 26 weeks, the trial included 404 participants who were randomized to receive elecoglipron 5-75 mg, placebo, or oral GLP-1 RA 14 mg.

Findings, simultaneously published in The Lancet, demonstrated that the small-molecule oral GLP-1 RA resulted in clinically meaningful reductions in A1C and body weight over 26 weeks. Adults with type 2 diabetes who received the highest dose of elecoglipron (75 mg) achieved a mean reduction in A1C of 1.9%, compared with 0.2% in the placebo group. The majority of participants receiving elecoglipron (75 mg) achieved recommended glycemic targets (90% with an A1C less than 7% and 85% with an A1C of 6.5% or lower). Elecoglipron (75 mg) also demonstrated significant reductions in body weight of 7.7%, compared with 1.7% in the placebo group.

"These findings suggest small-molecule GLP-1 RA therapies could provide an important new option for people living with type 2 diabetes and related metabolic conditions," said Vanita R. Aroda, MD, lead author of the study. "Elecoglipron has the potential to offer people more treatment options that can meet their preferences and support their care goals."

Elecoglipron Achieves Over 11% Average Body Weight Reduction in Adults with Obesity or Overweight

The phase 2b VISTA trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of elecoglipron in adults with obesity (body mass index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Over 36 weeks, the randomized, placebo-controlled study included 310 adults who received 1 of 5 target doses (5 mg without titration, 15 mg without titration, 50 mg every four week titration, 75 mg once weekly titration, and 75 mg every second week titration) of elecoglipron or placebo. The primary endpoint of weight loss was evaluated at 26 weeks of treatment. The results were simultaneously published in The Lancet.

The study found that the small-molecule oral GLP-1 RA achieved meaningful weight reduction and improvements in cardiometabolic measures, including blood pressure and c-reactive protein levels, a liver-produced protein released in response to inflammation that can increase cardiovascular risk. Among adults with obesity or overweight and at least one comorbidity, participants receiving elecoglipron (75 mg, once weekly titration) achieved an average body weight reduction of 10.5% at 26 weeks, compared with a 0.6% reduction in the placebo group. By 36 weeks, these participants achieved an average of 11.8% reduction in body weight, compared with 0.3% reduction in those receiving placebo.

"We know just how important it is to mitigate cardiovascular risk in people living with obesity. Our study shows us how this small-molecule oral GLP-1 receptor agonist can help address not only weight reduction, but broader obesity-related health risks," said Melanie Davies, CBE, MBChB, MD, FRCP, FRCGP, FMedSci, lead author of the study. "By addressing blood pressure and c-reactive protein, we can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke."

Study authors of VISTA and SOLCISTE trials noted that phase 3 trials investigating the efficacy and safety of elecoglipron in larger, more diverse populations with obesity and type 2 diabetes are currently being developed.

Research Presentation Details:

VISTA: A Phase 2b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of AZD5004 in Participants Living with Obesity or Overweight with Comorbidity

Melanie Davies, CBE, MBChB, MD, FRCP, FRCGP, FMedSci

Symposium: AZD5004, A Novel Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist: Overweight/Obesity (VISTA) and Type 2 Diabetes (SOLSTICE) Phase 2 Trial Results

Receptor Agonist: Overweight/Obesity (VISTA) and Type 2 Diabetes (SOLSTICE) Phase 2 Trial Results Monday, June 8 from 3:15-3:35 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

SOLSTICE: A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled and Open-Label Active Comparator Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of AZD5004 in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Vanita R. Aroda, MD

Symposium: AZD5004, A Novel Oral Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist: Overweight/Obesity (VISTA) and Type 2 Diabetes (SOLSTICE) Phase 2 Trial Results

Receptor Agonist: Overweight/Obesity (VISTA) and Type 2 Diabetes (SOLSTICE) Phase 2 Trial Results Monday, June 8 from 3:35-3:55 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

About American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in New Orleans, LA, from June 5-8. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association