NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novig and the New York Mets announced today a multi-year partnership, making Novig the Exclusive Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Mets. The agreement marks the first partnership between a Major League Baseball franchise and a prediction market, and reflects the Mets' continued commitment to introducing innovative fan engagement opportunities through emerging technologies like Novig's trading platform, customized with sports fans in mind.

Novig Named Exclusive Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Mets

Beginning this season, Novig will be integrated across the Mets ecosystem through a comprehensive portfolio of in-ballpark, broadcast, digital and social activations. Fans will see Novig featured through prominent Citi Field signage, branded in-game moments, broadcast-visible branding and original digital content that introduce a new generation of sports fans to regulated prediction markets.

As Novig's first partnership with a professional sports team, the agreement represents another milestone in the company's rapid growth ahead of its nationwide launch next month as a federally regulated sports prediction market. Focused exclusively on sports, the platform combines the transparency and efficiency of financial markets with an experience designed around the way fans follow live sports.

"We're proud to be the first Major League Baseball club to partner with a prediction market company, giving our fans a new and engaging way to connect with the game," said Lew Sherr, President of Business Operations for the New York Mets. "Innovation is a defining characteristic of our business, and this partnership is another example of our commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving sports landscape. It reflects our broader goal of delivering unique experiences for our fans and continuing to attract industry-leading partners who want to grow alongside the Mets."

The partnership is the latest example of the Mets' continued investment in innovative fan engagement initiatives and reflects the club's ability to attract category-leading partners seeking to connect with one of baseball's largest and most passionate fan bases.

"Our mission is to build the home for sports trading," said Jacob Fortinsky, CEO and co-founder of Novig. "Partnering with one of baseball's most iconic franchises allows us to bring that vision directly to fans in one of the greatest sports markets in the world. The Mets have consistently embraced innovation that enhances the fan experience and together, we're introducing a new way for fans to engage with the game that is transparent, regulated and built on integrity."

The partnership follows Novig's recent designation as an MLB Authorized Prediction Market. The designation establishes participation in MLB's integrity program, which includes collaboration on comprehensive market monitoring, reporting protocols, and restricting markets that present an integrity risk to MLB.

For more information, visit Novig.com.

About Novig

Novig is the leading sports prediction market, built to deliver the most transparent and efficient sports trading experience. Novig gives fans a modern way to participate in the games they love through market-driven pricing designed around fairness and transparency.

Built to challenge outdated and exploitative systems, Novig eliminates unfair odds and punitive limits on winning players, creating a market where incentives are aligned with participants. Designed by sports traders for sports traders, Novig is redefining sports trading for a new generation of fans.

For more information, visit Novig.com or follow Novig on X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novig