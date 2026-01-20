Novo Nordisk introduces "There's Only One Ozempic®" campaign, reuniting Justin Long and John Hodgman

Campaign aims to meet adults living with type 2 diabetes where they are, using educational messages, levity, and lively banter to spotlight Ozempic ® 's FDA-approved uses





Campaign focuses specifically on what makes the iconic Ozempic ® (semaglutide) brand distinct in a crowded landscape of FDA-approved GLP-1s and unapproved compounded "semaglutide"





Goal is to encourage meaningful conversations between consumers and healthcare professionals through an unconventional approach to a pharma ad

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced the launch of a new consumer campaign for Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg, reinventing how traditional pharma advertising is being done. The campaign features the celebrated comedy pairing of actors Justin Long and John Hodgman, who first appeared together in a series of popular TV commercials in the mid-2000s. In this new campaign the duo combine levity, lively banter, and everyday moments to encourage informed and impactful dialogue between people living with type 2 diabetes and their doctors about GLP-1 treatment options.

Novo Nordisk introduces "There's Only One Ozempic(r)" campaign, reuniting Justin Long and John Hodgman Speed Speed Justin Long (L) and John Hodgman (R) reunite their signature chemistry in Novo Nordisk's new consumer campaign - using smart, self-aware humor and everyday perspectives to help people understand a treatment option for type 2 diabetes. Justin Long and John Hodgman are paid spokespeople for Novo Nordisk, and they do not live with type 2 diabetes or take Novo Nordisk products. Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. (c) 2026 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US26OZM00019 January 2026

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/novo-nordisk/9378751-en-novo-nordisk-theres-only-one-ozempic-campaign

While Ozempic® is now a household name, by taking this unique, patient-focused approach, the campaign aims to educate on all the FDA-approved uses for Ozempic® and how this differentiates this iconic brand from other GLP-1s for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and unapproved compounded "semaglutide."

"Not all GLP-1s are the same, and people with type 2 diabetes should talk with their doctors about whether Ozempic® is right for them," said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk Inc. "With our campaign, we're cutting through the noise with straightforward education about how Ozempic® fits into care. Ozempic® is the only FDA-approved GLP-1 that improves blood sugar along with diet and exercise and reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events and worsening kidney disease - key information that can make a real difference when choosing a type 2 diabetes treatment."

The "There's Only One Ozempic®" campaign uses relatable storytelling and well-known voices to help information stand out in a crowded category and encourages people to look beyond surface-level familiarity with GLP-1s, seek credible information, and have more significant conversations about which FDA-approved treatments for type 2 diabetes may be right for them.

This new consumer campaign is educating patients on the differences between GLP-1s and underscoring Novo Nordisk's commitment to keeping them at the center. With the most FDA-approved uses among GLP-1s for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic® is an injectable prescription medicine used to improve blood sugar along with diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes, to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, or death) in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease, and to reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Ozempic® is not approved for use in children. Given the vast amount of information on knock-off or compounded "semaglutide" being shared in the media, it is important for healthcare professionals and patients to have the clarity and confidence in knowing what they are using has undergone rigorous review for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Only Novo Nordisk manufactures FDA-approved semaglutide medicines, like Ozempic®. If the label doesn't say Ozempic®, it's not FDA-approved.

Check out one of the first episodes in the campaign series:

"Humor has a way of opening the door to conversations people might otherwise avoid," said Justin Long. "This campaign uses that idea thoughtfully and meets people where they are consuming content while helping them feel comfortable enough to learn more about their health." John Hodgman added, "It's important for people to learn more about their medication options and have that discussion with their doctors. What I appreciate about this campaign is the way it encourages meaningful conversations that can truly make a difference." Justin Long and John Hodgman are paid spokespeople for Novo Nordisk, and they do not live with type 2 diabetes, or take Ozempic®.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic ® and medicines that work like Ozempic ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic and medicines that work like Ozempic caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Ozempic® if you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Ozempic® if:

you or any of your family have ever had MTC or if you have MEN 2

you are allergic to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic®. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?"

Before using Ozempic®, tell your health care provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas

have a history of diabetic retinopathy

have severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems with digesting food

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. It is not known if Ozempic® will harm your unborn baby or pass into your breast milk. You should stop using Ozempic® at least 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and other medicines to treat diabetes, including insulin or sulfonylureas.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Ozempic ® and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Ozempic and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back changes in vision. Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic ®

Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic ® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include : dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery

Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. : dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions. Stop using Ozempic ® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Ozempic and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Ozempic® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your health care providers that you are taking Ozempic® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Ozempic® may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation.

What is Ozempic®?

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used:

along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease

to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease

It is not known if Ozempic® is safe and effective for use in children.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Ozempic®.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk