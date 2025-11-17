Novo Nordisk launches introductory self-pay offer for Wegovy® and Ozempic® for $199 per month

For a limited time, patients in the US can get the first two doses of authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy ® and Ozempic ® for only $199 each beginning November 17, 2025

and Ozempic for only $199 each beginning November 17, 2025 Also effective November 17, Novo Nordisk is lowering the price of Wegovy ® and Ozempic ® for existing self-pay patients in the US from $499 to $349 per month*

and Ozempic for existing self-pay patients in the US from $499 to $349 per month* Self-pay pricing available through 70,000+ pharmacies nationwide, home delivery, and select telehealth providers

These offers build on Novo Nordisk's ongoing efforts to expand access to FDA-approved semaglutide medicines across the many different channels patients use to get their prescriptions

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg and Ozempic® are now available at a limited time price of $199 per month to new self-pay patients between now and March 31, 2026. This introductory offer is good for the first two months of therapy and applies to the two lowest doses (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) of Wegovy® or Ozempic®. After those two months, patients will move to the new standard monthly self-pay price which Novo Nordisk is lowering from $499 to $349 per month*, also beginning today. These offers follow the recent agreement with the US Administration to expand access to medicines for patients living with obesity and other chronic conditions like diabetes, while lowering prices in the direct-to-patient, self-pay channel in 2026 – and today, Novo Nordisk is bringing these prices to consumers months in advance of that commitment.

"As pioneers of the GLP-1 class, we are committed to ensuring that real, FDA-approved Wegovy® and Ozempic® are affordable and accessible to those who need them," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. "The US healthcare system is complex, with different types of insurance and various ways for patients to obtain their medicines. Our new savings offers provide immediate impact, bringing forward greater cost savings for those who are currently without coverage or choose to self-pay. It is part of a larger strategy to expand access that includes building relationships with telehealth providers and major retailers, expanding coverage, and working with the Administration to lower costs for people living with chronic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes."

These self-pay offers can be accessed in multiple ways:

Directly through wegovy.com or ozempic.com , where patients can register for savings to be used, with a prescription, at over 70,000 pharmacy locations across the US

, where patients can register for savings to be used, with a prescription, at over 70,000 pharmacy locations across the US NovoCare ® Pharmacy , where prescriptions are sent straight from a healthcare provider and patients receive convenient home delivery or the option to pick up prescriptions at one of over 9,000 CVS retail locations

, where prescriptions are sent straight from a healthcare provider and patients receive convenient home delivery or the option to pick up prescriptions at one of over 9,000 CVS retail locations Other participating organizations and select telehealth providers that work directly with Novo Nordisk, such as Costco, GoodRx, WeightWatchers, Ro, LifeMD, and eMed

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Wegovy® and Ozempic® and, unlike any other molecule in the GLP-1 class, has FDA-approved medicines with indications for patients with obesity (Wegovy®), type 2 diabetes (Ozempic®), chronic kidney disease (Ozempic®), and cardiovascular disease (Wegovy® and Ozempic®). Millions of people in the US have used semaglutide medicines to help address these chronic conditions, yet there are still patients without adequate coverage seeking improved access.

These new offers are part of Novo Nordisk's ongoing commitment to expand access to authentic, FDA approved semaglutide medicines, Wegovy® and Ozempic®. They intend to help more people living with chronic diseases afford the treatments they need as well as eliminate the lure of risky, potentially unsafe, compounded "semaglutide" knockoffs.

For patients with commercial insurance coverage who qualify, Novo Nordisk continues to offer savings programs that allow them to pay as little as $0 per month for Wegovy® or $25 per month for Ozempic®.

For more details about these new offers, additional information on how Novo Nordisk supports access and affordability of their medicines, or to check cost and coverage, please visit novocare.com.

*The self-pay cost of Ozempic® 2 mg will remain $499 per month.

About Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg

What is Wegovy®?

WEGOVY® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

that may help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® is safe and effective for use in children under 12 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®? Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy and medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy®

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

have or have had depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Wegovy® passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration

In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away. serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate. Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you

You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.

What is Ozempic®?

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used:

along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease

to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease

It is not known if Ozempic® is safe and effective for use in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic ® and medicines that work like Ozempic ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic and medicines that work like Ozempic caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Ozempic® if you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Ozempic® if:

you or any of your family have ever had MTC or if you have MEN 2

you are allergic to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic®. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?"

Before using Ozempic®, tell your health care provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas

have a history of diabetic retinopathy

have severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems with digesting food

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. It is not known if Ozempic® will harm your unborn baby or pass into your breast milk. You should stop using Ozempic® at least 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and other medicines to treat diabetes, including insulin or sulfonylureas.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Ozempic ® and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Ozempic and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back changes in vision. Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic ®

Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic ® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include : dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery

Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. : dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions. Stop using Ozempic ® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Ozempic and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Ozempic® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your health care providers that you are taking Ozempic® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Ozempic® may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Ozempic®.

About obesity

Obesity is a serious chronic, progressive, and misunderstood disease that requires long-term management. One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off. Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.

The prevalence of overweight and obesity is a public health issue that has severe cost implications to healthcare systems. In the US, about 40% of adults live with obesity.

About Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that affects more than 28 million people in the United States (9.4 percent of the population). The diagnosis is most common in adults and occurs when the body no longer produces enough of the blood sugar-regulating hormone, insulin, or is no longer able to use the insulin the body produces properly. Additionally, people with type 2 diabetes are two to four times more likely to have cardiovascular disease than those without diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a life-long condition once diagnosed, but can be managed through a combination of lifestyle modifications like eating healthy, physical activity and oral and/or injectable medications as prescribed by a physician.

About NovoCare® Pharmacy

NovoCare® Pharmacy provides cash-paying patients who have been prescribed Wegovy® with the ability to schedule shipments of their Wegovy® prescriptions directly to their home. Beyond convenient home delivery, NovoCare® also supports patients with benefit verification, refill reminders, and access to live support from a NovoCare® case manager. More information about NovoCare® Pharmacy is available at NovoCare.com.

Novo Nordisk is continuing to take multiple proactive measures to keep patients safe. More information can be found on semaglutide.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington, D.C. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Learn more at semaglutide.com.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk