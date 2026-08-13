Novogradac Conference to Cover How State, Federal LIHTCs Can be Used to Support Affordable Housing Development in Hawai'i

Novogradac to Host 2026 Fall Affordable Housing Conference, Sept. 16-17 in Honolulu

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry professionals in the affordable housing sector will come together to discuss how the state and federal low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) can be used alongside other financing tools to support developments in Hawai'i at the Novogradac 2026 Fall Affordable Housing Conference, Sept. 16-17 at the Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort and Spa in Honolulu.

This conference brings together developers, housing agencies, lenders, investors and other stakeholders focused on creating and preserving affordable housing throughout the state for timely education and connection. Industry experts will address topics such as partnership fundamentals, Hawai'i-specific policy and market considerations, practical takeaways for moving investments forward and more.

Planned sessions include the Washington Report, debt and equity panels, a panel that will discuss the benefits and challenges of building and rehabilitating affordable housing in Hawai'i, a housing strategy panel, and a discussion of various alternative and gap financing sources. The full agenda can be found here.

"As communities throughout Hawai'i continue to navigate the impacts of major storms and flooding earlier this year, the need for safe and affordable housing has become more and more pronounced," said Brent Parker, a partner in Novogradac's Long Beach, California, office and chair of the conference. "This conference represents an important opportunity for affordable housing professionals to engage with one another and discuss ways of supporting the development of more affordable housing throughout the state."

The Novogradac 2026 Fall Affordable Housing Conference is co-hosted by Highridge Costa, Hunt Companies Inc. and Kamaka Responsible Development. CREA, Lincoln Avenue Communities, Settle Meyer Law and Sugar Creek Capital are sponsors of the conference.

Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops Tuesday, Sept. 15. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will review the basic elements of the credit such as LIHTC participants, investment structures, timelines and more. The Running the Numbers Workshop will explore the sources and uses of a LIHTC development, taxable income and additional considerations when analyzing the return to the investor. Separate registration fees apply for the pre-conference workshops.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

SOURCE Novogradac & Company LLP