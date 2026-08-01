NEEDHAM, Mass., August 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, August 1 and 2, the Pan-Mass Challenge is bringing together nearly 6,500 cyclists and more than 3,500 volunteers with the shared goal of raising a record-breaking $79 million to support critical cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The annual bike-a-thon, which today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraiser in the world, is aiming to raise more than ever this year.

Now, More Than Ever: Thousands of Cyclists and Volunteers Unite for 2026 Pan-Mass Challenge, Raising Critically Needed Funds for Cancer Research and Care

This year's PMC comes at an especially critical time, with federal research support shrinking, grant approval rates reaching historic lows, and cancer cases continuing to rise. For the 20th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar will go directly to Dana-Farber, one of the nation's top three hospitals for cancer research and care.

"The theme for this year's PMC, which is 'now, more than ever,' underscores the paramount importance of every single dollar raised in fueling the search for a cure," said Billy Starr, founder and chairman of the PMC. "We are endlessly grateful to every rider, volunteer, donor, and sponsor who makes the PMC possible. Because of their training miles, long hours of volunteering, generous support, and unwavering commitment, we are moving ever closer to a world without cancer."

Since its inception in 1980, the PMC has raised $1.125 billion for Dana-Farber, making it the organization's largest single contributor and accounting for 67 percent of the annual revenue of The Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber's community-driven fundraising arm. This unrestricted annual funding has empowered and accelerated advancements in cancer research, deeply benefitting patients across the world.

Among the many notable impacts of PMC funding is providing nearly $20 million in total funds to-date to studies overseen by Dr. Brian Wolpin, Medical Oncologist and Clinical Investigator in the Center for Gastrointestinal Oncology at Dana-Farber. Recognized as a leader in pancreatic cancer research, Dr. Wolpin serves as the Principal Investigator of a groundbreaking clinical trial examining the experimental gene-targeting drug daraxonrasib, which doubled median survival for participating pancreatic cancer patients.

During each annual PMC weekend, more than 10,000 collective cyclists and volunteers come together from across the world, hailing from 44 US states and seven countries outside of the U.S., with a shared vision of raising funds that empower researchers to find cures for all cancers. Cyclists ride routes ranging from 25 to 177 miles. Included among these participants is the PMC Living Proof ® community, riders and volunteers who were previously treated or are currently undergoing cancer treatment and serve as Living Proof of the progress made through raising funds for cancer research and treatment.*

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. To support a rider or learn more, visit www.pmc.org.

*The PMC Living Proof® program is presented by PwC.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. Founded in 1980 by Billy Starr – who remains the event's founder & chairman, an annual cyclist, and a fundraiser – the PMC has raised $1.125 billion for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. As Dana-Farber's single largest contributor, the organization generates 67 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue. 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to fueling cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber. In addition to its two-day bike-a-thon across Massachusetts, the PMC is powered by further "spokes in the wheel," with initiatives including the PMC Winter Cycle, an indoor spin event, PMC Unpaved, a gravel bike ride, and PMC Kids Rides, mini bike-a-thons for children ages 2 to 15. The PMC attracts riders and volunteers from 44 states and eight countries and over 300,000 individual donors. Across events, the PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual donors, all of whom are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information, visit www.pmc.org.

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SOURCE Pan-Mass Challenge