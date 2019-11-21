Now Streaming: Brand USA Launches Giant Screen Film "America's Musical Journey" on GoUSA TV

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, announces the global streaming launch of "America's Musical Journey," presented in partnership with Expedia Group and Air Canada, on Brand USA's travel entertainment network, GoUSA TV. The film, which first premiered in IMAX® and giant screen theaters in 2018, stars Grammy Award®-nominated singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc. Throughout the film, Blacc takes audiences on a cross-country adventure exploring the musical heritage of the United States and the cultural cities where American music was born. To celebrate the streaming launch, Brand USA will host premiere events in New Delhi and Mumbai, India, on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, respectively.

Also coming to GoUSA TV on Nov. 21 is "America's Treasures: Musical Cities." The new, four-episode series was created and produced by award-winning filmmakers MacGillivray Freeman Films, who also produced the documentary. The series is an extension of "America's Musical Journey" and delves deeper into iconic music cities such as Memphis, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Miami, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Memphis : Known as the home of blues and the birthplace of rock 'n' roll, viewers will discover awe-inspiring local street dancers and resident Barney Stoll who has been sky diving and jumping out of airplanes dressed as Elvis alongside the skydiving Elvis team.

"GoUSA TV offers us the ability to stream inspirational, USA-specific content to people around the world," said Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA. "America's Musical Journey" and "America's Treasures: Musical Cities" provide a lens into how our music is engrained in the fabric of cities and towns across the country and will motivate viewers to come and experience these destinations for themselves."

GoUSA TV is available for streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV, or via the iOS store and Google Play on smartphone devices.

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA's consumer website VisitTheUSA.com and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About GoUSA TV

Because every place has a story. Imagine a channel that features a constant source of authentic, compelling, and entertaining travel stories from across the USA. GoUSA TV is the premier destination to discover all the possibilities the USA has to offer told from the diverse perspectives of real people. Welcome to GoUSA TV.

GoUSA TV is powered by Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, and is available for download on your iOS or Android phone or on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant-screen 70mm films with more than 40 films for IMAX® and giant-screen theatres to its credit. Throughout the company's 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame. MacGillivray Freeman's films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. For more information about the company, visit MacGillivrayFreemanFilms.com.

